Local radio legend Catt Sirten passed away this morning, found in his office at WZEW after apparently spending the previous evening working on his long-running “Jazz Brunch”.

Catt

Catt Sirten

“With a heavy heart, shock, disbelief and no joy, I must convey to you the loss of the founder of 92 Zew, Catt Sirten,” WZEW director of operations and programming Tim Camp wrote in a statement Sunday afternoon. “Catt left us sometime during the morning of Sunday August 6, while in the midst of producing his beloved “Sunday Jazz Brunch” program. At this time, cause of death is unknown but he was found peacefully asleep listening to the music that he so loved.

Rob Holbert is a co-publisher and managing editor of Lagniappe. He can be emailed at rholbert@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.