Local radio legend Catt Sirten passed away this morning, found in his office at WZEW after apparently spending the previous evening working on his long-running “Jazz Brunch”.
“With a heavy heart, shock, disbelief and no joy, I must convey to you the loss of the founder of 92 Zew, Catt Sirten,” WZEW director of operations and programming Tim Camp wrote in a statement Sunday afternoon. “Catt left us sometime during the morning of Sunday August 6, while in the midst of producing his beloved “Sunday Jazz Brunch” program. At this time, cause of death is unknown but he was found peacefully asleep listening to the music that he so loved.
“He left this life doing what he loved in life.”
Sirten has been one of Mobile’s most beloved and well-known radio hosts over roughly 40 years on local airwaves. He recently aired his 2,000th show and is known for “Jazz Brunch,” “Radio Avalon” and “Brown Bag in Bienville.” The cause of death has not yet been determined.
Sirten was instrumental in the formation of local radio station 92ZEW.
“All of us at 92 Zew would like to extend our sincere condolences to his surviving family and all the friends that have surrounded him for so many years. In the time ahead we will be planning appropriate events and ceremonies to commemorate his life,” Camp wrote.
