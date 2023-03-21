AFC Mobile will temporarily suspend its senior team’s operations and will not compete in the 2023 NPSL season, according to a statement on the team’s website. As noted in the statement, the decision comes after anticipated stadium, travel and player housing costs have exceeded the club’s budgeted revenue, as well as a reduction in available volunteer time from ownership due to recent personal matters.
In the statement, it was noted, “What we started seven years ago has been a passion project to bring the highest level of soccer to Mobile, and that will continue to be our mission going forward.”
AFC Mobile will continue its other operations during the on-field hiatus, including its youth academy and management of the Mobile County Sportsplex. The club will work toward resuming play in 2024 in the NPSL’s Gulf Coast Conference.
AFC Mobile first match took place on May 14, 2017, and its most recent match was on July 9, 2022, according to records on the team’s website.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
