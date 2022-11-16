Tucked away in the back corner of a classroom at W.P. Davidson High School sits a large shelf filled with award-winning robots.
The robots are capable of lifting items, moving things and even launching projectiles to help solve real-world tasks.
But they weren’t built by Nobel Prize-winning scientists — at least not yet. Instead, they were built by the students at Davidson.
Once serving as a girls’ locker room, the classroom has been converted into a lab filled with 3D printers, tools and state-of-the-art computer programs needed to construct robots. Mike Fletcher is the sponsor for the Davidson robotics team and has been a part of the program for 18 years.
Fletcher said the program and competitions allow students to work on their problem-solving skills while also giving them an opportunity to expand their career prospects.
“Kids that participate in BEST [Boosting Engineering Science and Technology] Robotics get an opportunity to face problem-solving challenges that get them to think past the everyday school curriculum,” Fletcher said. “Not only does the program provide a platform for learning new skills to prepare them for the high tech workforce, but success in this program gives them the confidence to accept challenges and take risks that propel them to a successful career.”
And as for the award-winning part, the robotics team was able to add more accolades to its already impressive list including their attempt to repeat as state champions.
At the Emerald Coast BEST Robotics Competition in Pensacola, Davidson’s robotics team brought home multiple awards thanks to their robot.
The robot, named “Kronk” after a character in the Disney movie “The Emperor’s New Groove,” took home the most photogenic robot award. The team won the top spot for best engineering drawings, engineering notebook and robot performance; they came in second place for their marketing presentation and the overall BEST award; and they came in third place for their exhibit booth interview.
Every year, the BEST Robotics competitions vary in terms of the theme. This year’s theme focused on getting robots to work on an assembly line fulfilling various tasks.
But there was a twist to this year’s theme. The robots designed by the students were required to operate levers that control another robot situated on the assembly line performing the tasks. One student operated the robot working the levers while another student stood in a designated area guiding the driver on which way to go.
Katherine McQuillen is a senior at Davidson who serves as the chief design officer for the team.
She started her robotics career with Clark-Shaw Magnet School before being accepted into Davidson’s engineering academy known as EPIC (Engineering Pathways Integrated Curriculum), even though she did not live in the district zoned to go to Davidson.
McQuillen, who has already been accepted to South Alabama where she plans to pursue a career in mechanical engineering, said she has always had a fascination with building things. So when it came time for her to pick up some extracurriculars in middle school, the choice wasn’t hard.
“When I was little, I loved building LEGO sets and things like that,” she said. “But I also really loved watching the show ‘MythBusters’ and I watched them build things and I thought it was so cool. I went to Clark-Shaw and they had a robotics team and that’s when we went to competitions and there was this one team that was winning everything and it was Davidson. So I came to Davidson, joined the team and it’s just been such an amazing experience.”
Fletcher said the team normally has six weeks to complete the design of their robot and build it, but this year teams were given two extra weeks to work on it.
In addition to competing with the robot itself, students also had to create a marketing pitch, a website they had to present to judges and a 70-page technical notebook on how the robot functions.
As for McQuillen’s former robotics team at Clark-Shaw, they took part in the same competition and also brought home some hardware. The team won first place in critical robot design, second place in web page design and third place in spirit and sportsmanship.
Students from Davidson advised Clark-Shaw students regarding the design and construction of their robot.
Clark-Shaw team sponsor Susan Johnson said the robotics competition teaches students that it is “OK to fail.”
Davidson will compete in the BEST Robotics South Regional Tournament at Auburn University Dec. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.