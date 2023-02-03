When the pep rally came to an end, Baker four-star basketball prospect Labaron Philon took his place at a table in the corner of the Hornets’ gymnasium court, surrounded by family, friends and teammates, and announced his college choice. And while he may have technically mispronounced the name of the school, the message was clear — he’s headed to Auburn.
Philon, who has received numerous offers from some of the top Power 5 conference teams in the country, had trimmed his list to six schools about a month ago — Auburn, Alabama, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Arkansas and Kansas. Friday afternoon, he sat behind an ESPN banner and said, “With that being said, I’ll be committing to … the University of Auburn,” the pause in his announcement giving him time to unzip his warmup jacket and reveal he was wearing an Auburn t-shirt.
The recruitment of Philon, a 6-foot-4, 175-pound point guard, has been intense. He said he’s happy to have his decision made — he’s a junior and won’t be able to sign until November — so he can concentrate on helping his team chase the Class 7A basketball state crown and not worry about answering further recruiting calls.
“I feel like the Tigers can help me go to the next level, and (Auburn) Coach (Bruce) Pearl, he kept his word throughout the whole process,” Philon said after the ceremony. “These last couple of nights I’ve talked with him on the phone and he was very excited to get me and get me down there.”
Philon, who is one of the top scorers in the country, averaging 36.3 points a game along with 6.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.5 steals, said the decision-making aspect of his recruitment really wasn’t as difficult as some might believe
“It was an easy decision,” he said. “I just wanted to choose the school that was best for me. I waited until the last game of the (regular) season, so I’ve got everything off my shoulders and now I can just play basketball.”
Auburn received a commitment from another top point guard prospect on Wednesday — five-star prospect Tahaad Pettiford, a 5-foot-11, 160-pounder from Jersey City, N.J., who is considered one of the country’s top prospects. He chose Auburn over schools including UCLA, Kansas, Kentucky and UConn. Prior to that, Auburn received a commitment from Marietta, Ga., center Peyton Marshall, a 7-foot-0, 310-pounder who is considered a four-star prospect. Philon, Pettiford and Marshall are all Class of 2024 commitments for the Tigers.
“Right now I think we’ve got two guards that are committed,” Philon said. “(Pearl) went out and got another point guard, which I’m fine with. Like we’ve been saying, I’m 6-4, 6-5, and they wanted me to come in and play the two guard and be a combo guard (point and shooting guard).”
Philon said he made up his mind as to which school he was going to offer his commitment a while ago, but waited until the day of the Hornets’ final regular season game to make the announcement.
“I knew where I was going a couple of weeks ago,” Philon said. “I just wanted to wait and make my decision.”
He said with the decision made, his goal now is simply to “help get my team to the state championship and win it all and help those guys as much as I can.”
Baker head coach David Armstrong said he has been pleased with the way Philon has handled all the attention and the constant recruiting questions and visits.
“I think it’s the right decision,” Armstrong said. “I think he fits well inside the Auburn family, not only on the basketball side, but Bruce Pearl and his staff are a bunch of great guys and we’ve really enjoyed getting to know those guys over the years.
“I just wanted to do whatever I could to help him make the right decision. I wanted to be whatever support he and his family needed in this point. It’s a big decision, it’s a big part of his life, and I’m glad to have been a part of it. This (announcement on Friday) has probably been the most stressful part of the entire process, making sure that it went off well. I’m glad it went well and he’s committed and we can move on.”
As for the type of player Auburn is getting in Philon, Armstrong said, “He’s a helluva basketball player and a good kid, someone that’s going to help them win games and is going to make — that arena is already one of the most popular arenas in college basketball — but to get to see him put on a show there in a couple of years is going to be a fun thing for everybody.”
The coach said he believes using Philon as a combo guard is the right call and he should fit perfectly in the system Pearl runs at Auburn.
Armstrong said the announcement in front of the student body following a pep rally for Friday’s game and the reaction of Philon’s fellow students offers a testament to his popularity within the school and the community.
“The kids love him,” he said. “They like to see him walking around the hallways. He’s great with the rest of the kids in the school, so it’s nice to see them support him. They’re going to be excited and they’re going to be fans of his for a long time to come. It’s good to see,”
Philon was selected as the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 7A Player of the Year last season as a sophomore and he is a leading candidate to not only win that award again this year, but be a strong contender for the state's Mr. Basketball award as well, which went to McGill-Toolen's Barry Dunning Jr., now at Arkansas, last season.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
