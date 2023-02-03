Prep basketball

Baker's Labaron Philon committed to Auburn on Friday

 Tommy Hicks

When the pep rally came to an end, Baker four-star basketball prospect Labaron Philon took his place at a table in the corner of the Hornets’ gymnasium court, surrounded by family, friends and teammates, and announced his college choice. And while he may have technically mispronounced the name of the school, the message was clear — he’s headed to Auburn.

Philon, who has received numerous offers from some of the top Power 5 conference teams in the country, had trimmed his list to six schools about a month ago — Auburn, Alabama, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Arkansas and Kansas. Friday afternoon, he sat behind an ESPN banner and said, “With that being said, I’ll be committing to … the University of Auburn,” the pause in his announcement giving him time to unzip his warmup jacket and reveal he was wearing an Auburn t-shirt.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.