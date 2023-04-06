Baker’s Labaron Philon capped off a tremendous season Thursday when he was named the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) 2023 Mr. Basketball winner. The junior who committed to Auburn from among several offers from Power 5 and Group of 5 schools was also named the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 7A Player of the Year.
The announcement came at the ASWA’s annual awards luncheon at the Renaissance Hotel in Montgomery.
It marks the second 7A Player of the Year award for Philon and the second straight year a player from the Mobile area has won the Mr. Basketball honor. Former McGill-Toolen standout Barry Dunning Jr., who just finished his freshman season at Arkansas, was the state’s Mr. Basketball the previous season.
The Mr. Basketball and 7A Player of the Year honors are just two more in a long line of honors for Philon who was previously named the Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year, MaxPreps Alabama Player of the Year, Lagniappe Class 6A-7A Player of the Year, MaxPreps All-America honorable mention and ASWA first-team All-State selection.
“It’s a big award, one of the biggest awards I’ve gotten this year, along with Gatorade Player of the Year,” Philon said afterward. “It’s a great feeling to hear your name called for the award.”
Philon averaged 34.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists a game this season. There were several times during the season when he took over games, scoring points in bunches.
“The season went great for me and my teammates, especially for me,” he said, “because there was a lot put on me. But I just wanted to get those guys in the mix and get them in the spotlight. Me, I’m used to the spotlight, I’ve been doing it my whole life, but I wanted to get the other guys their time for when they go off to college or whatever else they do in their careers.”
Baker head coach David Armstrong has had a front row seat since Philon joined the Hornets’ varsity lineup and he said this past season was especially fun to watch.
“I think this (award) is the one we’ve always talked about over the years,” Armstrong said of Mr. Basketball. “We talked about the Gatorade award and stuff like that, but we’ve always wanted him to be Mr. Basketball for the state of Alabama. To get that, it’s a blessing. We’re excited for him.
“He had a great year and he’s a great kid. It’s a huge award, not only for him but for the school. It’s great for the program. Baker’s never had anyone win that award, so it’s a great thing to have. And for the past two Mr. Basketball awards to go to the city of Mobile, that’s huge. It means Mobile is getting a little more publicity when it comes to basketball and I love it as a basketball coach.”
Philon becomes the sixth player from the Mobile County-Baldwin County area to win Mr. Basketball. Other than Dunning, former winners include Theodore's Damon Ingram (2015), Blount's Kennedy Winston (2002), UMS-Weright's Sam Haginas (1990) and Fairhope's Queintonia Higgins (1989). No Mobile-Baldwin player has ever won the Miss Basketball award.
Two other Mobile-area players were finalists in their respective classifications. Jazmyn Bigham of Theodore was a Class 6A girls’ finalist while Cottage Hill Christian’s Tyler Thomas was a Class 3A boys’ finalist.
Jacksonville’s John Broom, who has signed to play next season at South Alabama, was the Class 4A boys’ Player of the Year. It marks the second consecutive Player of the Year award for Broom, who led his team to the state championship the past two seasons.
“The year was amazing, maybe just as good as last year's, maybe better,” Broom said. “We won the state championship last year and won it again this year. That was amazing for us. I had a great year again this year and I am blessed to receive this award again. I’m very excited about South Alabama and I’m ready to get down there.”
Three finalists in each of the AHSAA’s seven classifications and the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) for both boys’ and girls’ competition were present for the luncheon. Hoover’s Reniya Kelly was named Miss Basketball and Class 7A Player of the Year for the second consecutive year.
The other boys’ Player of the Year winners included Macon-East’s Jacob Wilson (AISA), Autaugaville’s Jaden Nixon (1A), Sand Rock’s Jacob St. Clair (2A), Piedmont’s Alex Odam (3A), Charles Henderson’s Austin Cross (5A) and Buckhorn’s Caleb Holt (6A). The other girls’ Player of the Year winners included Clarke Prep’s Grace Davis (AISA), Spring Garden’s Ace Austin (1A), Mars Hill Bible’s Belle Hill (2A), Ohatchee’s Jorda Crook (3A), Deshler’s Chloe Siegel (4A), Guntersville’s Olivia Vandergriff (5A) and Hazel Green’s Leah Brooks (6A).
