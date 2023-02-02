Theodore has joined the list of schools in the Mobile-Baldwin area currently seeking a new head football coach. Eric Collier, who has been at the school the past 15 years, the past 10 as the Bobcats’ head coach, informed his team Thursday morning he was stepping down as head coach.
Collier could not comment on his next job, but according to a source close to the situation, Collier is expected to join the South Alabama football staff on an off-the-field role with the Jaguars’ program.
The official announcement of Collier’s exact role with the Jags is expected in the coming days or weeks.
“It was tough,” Collier said of his meeting with the players Thursday morning. “I’ve had a lot of those kids since they were seventh- and eighth-graders. And some, I’ve been with them when they were playing Little League. They’re like my own kids, and my son was sitting in there, so it was tough.
“But it’s a good program, and (the school) will bring in somebody with good experience and they’ll win. They’ll be fine.”
Last season, Collier directed Theodore to a 13-1 season, the Bobcats winning their first 13 games before losing to eventual state champion Saraland in the Class 6A state semifinals. In his 10 seasons as head coach the Bobcats posted a 71-41 record and made the playoffs seven times, including the past six in a row.
Prior to taking the Theodore job, Collier was head coach at Alma Bryant for four years and had served as an assistant coach on the Hurricanes’ staff prior to that. Alma Bryant posted a 10-30 record in his four seasons (2004-07) leading the program.
Collier said he enjoyed his time at Theodore but just felt the time was right for him to make a change.
“I’m 28 years in and I felt like it was time for something different,” he said.
Looking back at his time at Theodore, Collier said, “Probably what will stand out the most to me is the kids. I guess the best way to put it is the reason I stayed so long is because of the kids. They are great kids, they work hard, they don’t look for an easy way out, and they bought into the things that I believe in. The community did too, and the churches out there have been phenomenal to me and my family. Theodore High School has been a blessing to Eric Collier and his family.”
Collier said he is excited about starting a new job and beginning something new.
“I’m excited about it and I’m looking forward to getting started,” he said. “And I think it will be good for me. I do.”
With the new opening at Theodore, there are now three schools in the Mobile-Baldwin area seeking a new head football coach. Bayside Academy is expected to announce its new head coach in the coming days. Phil Lazenby was not retained as head coach there after 16 seasons. Murphy is also looking for a new coach after John McKenzie, who coached the Panthers for one season, accepted a job as head coach at Paul Bryant High School in Tuscaloosa.
Recently, McGill-Toolen filled its vacancy with the hiring of David Faulkner, who arrives from Neal Brown’s support staff at West Virginia University, and Blount announced this week it has hired former Satsuma head coach Ramon Nelson as head coach. Interestingly, Nelson served as quarterbacks coach for Theodore, his alma mater, this past season.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
