Theodore has joined the list of schools in the Mobile-Baldwin area currently seeking a new head football coach. Eric Collier, who has been at the school the past 15 years, the past 10 as the Bobcats’ head coach, informed his team Thursday morning he was stepping down as head coach.

Collier could not comment on his next job, but according to a source close to the situation, Collier is expected to join the South Alabama football staff on an off-the-field role with the Jaguars’ program.

