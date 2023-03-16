Stacy Luker, who has led teams to six state championships, will be officially introduced as the new head football coach at Cottage Hill Christian Friday morning.
Chris Brazell, Cottage Hill’s Head of School, made the announcement Thursday.
“The resume and relationships that he has built with coaches and players over his career completely align with our school motto of Faith-Family-Future,” said Brazell. “He is a man of faith, he has the family at heart, and he wants to be significant in the lives of his students and players and genuinely cares about their days after high school.”
Luker spent the past two seasons as head coach and athletics director at Clarke County, lead the team to a 13-2 record and the Class 2A state championship in 2021. He spent 12 seasons at his alma mater, Sweet Water, where he led the program to five state championships during his tenure, including three in a row.
Sweet Water’s titles under Luker’s leadership came in 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2010 as he built a dynasty at the school.
Luker met with the team and faculty and administrators with the school on Thursday.
In his 27 years as a head coach, Luker has posted a record of 232-102 in the state of Alabama. Other than his time at Sweet Water (131-32 in 12 seasons, 2002-13) and Clarke County (44-29 in six seasons, 2017-22), Luker has also been head coach at Washington County (10-11 in two seasons, 1995-96), Thomasville (30-23 in five seasons, 1997-2001) and Demopolis (17-7 in two seasons, 2015-16). He also spent one season (2014) as head coach at Neshoba Central High School in Mississippi.
He takes over the Cottage Hill program following the resignation of Bobby Parrish, who was the Warriors’ head coach the past two seasons and was a coach with the program the past five seasons.
Cottage Hill, which is a Class 3A school, posted an 8-11 record in Parrish’s two seasons at the helm. The Warriors were 5-5 last year and haven’t reached the playoffs since 2019.
“We asked the Lord to provide someone who matched the mission and vision of CHCA, who would teach our students life lessons that they could carry on with them far beyond the walls of Cottage Hill, and someone who knew the game as a proven winner,” Brazell said. “It’s not every day that you get an opportunity to find someone to lead your program who has the accolades that Coach Luker has piled up in his career. He is a leader of young men, and his resume reflects that.”
Luker has been named Coach of the Year 12 times and won 12 region titles. He was inducted into the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Hall of Fame in 2022.
Under his leadership, Coach Luker’s teams have won six AHSAA state championships and twelve region titles. In his 28 years as a head coach, he has been named Coach of the Year twelve times, and he was inducted into the AHSAA Sports Hall of Fame in 2022
Luker will join the Cottage Hill faculty as assistant athletic director and PE teacher.
He graduated from Livingston University and later earned his Master of Education degree from the University of West Alabama. He has been married to his wife Donna for 36 years, and they have three sons and eight grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.