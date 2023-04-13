It has been an interesting 48 hours for Cottage Hill Christian Head of School Chris Brazell. On Wednesday he learned Stacy Luker, hired last month as the school’s new head football coach, had a change of heart and stepped down from the position. On Thursday, Brazell filled the position by promoting defensive coordinator Carvel Jones to head coach.
“It was a surprise to us here at Cottage Hill,” Brazell said of Luker’s decision, “but during the interview process we interviewed some guys on our current staff. Once we got the news from Coach Luker, that he weas leaving for personal reasons, we didn’t have to look too far to know what direction to go to find who was going to lead our program, and that was to Carvel Jones.
“His complete buy-in to Cottage Hill Christian Academy (made him the right choice). He’s all in in regards to everything, not only from a football standpoint but he wants to see all of our student-athletes achieve great heights in whatever arena. It was very evident to our stakeholders community that he is all in for the challenge.
“His goal has always been to be a head coach and we’re just glad that he has the opportunity to be a head coach at Cottage Hill Christian Academy.”
Jones joined the Cottage Hill staff in March of last year, coaching the track team and then serving as defensive coordinator for former head coach Bobby Parrish’s staff last fall. He has also served as a defensive coordinator at Luverne and Chickasaw and was an assistant coach at Jackson. He is a graduate of Troy University where he was a standout linebacker for the Trojans.
A Mobile native, Jones graduated from St. Paul’s. His brothers, Phelon and Tiger, played football at LSU and later in the Arena League. Phelon Jones started at LSU and later transferred to Alabama.
Jones teaches physical education and is also the athletic program’s strength coach.
The opening took place when Luker had a change of heart less than a month into his role at Cottage Hill. In a text message to Lagniappe, Luker said he is uncertain what the future holds for him.
“I want to thank Coach Chris Brazell and the Cottage Hill family for their kindness and respect for Donna and I during this process,” Luker wrote. “After 28 years of leading football programs, I have decided to step away from being a head football coach at this time.
“Cottage Hill Christian is a first-class school and they deserve a coach that can give them the time and energy it takes to be successful. I am not sure what the future holds for me going forward but I know that God will provide the right direction.”
Luker was announced as Cottage Hill’s new head coach with great fanfare. He is an Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Hall of Fame inductee who has won six state championships — five at Sweet Water (2004, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2010) and one at Clarke County (2021). In his 28-year career as a head coach, 27 have been spent in Alabama. His record in the state is 232-102.
He was set to replace Bobby Parrish, who was the Warriors’ head coach the past two seasons and spent the past five seasons at the school, serving on Brazell’s staff before being promoted to head coach when Brazell was named head of school.
Parrish was 8-11 in his two seasons at the helm of the program, including a 5-5 record last season in Class 3A, Region 1.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
A validation study by PFM found that the city could bring in $105.7 million more than it spends if it annexes a portion of West Mobile into its city limits. Currently, Mayor Sandy Stimpson's office has proposed four maps that each alter the city's population in different ways.
While all the maps increase the population above 200,000, Map A brings in the most people, but also brings the city's Black voting-age population nearly level with the White voting-age population. Map B brings in fewer residents, but impacts the Black majority less. The same can be said for Map C. Map D would have the least significant impact on the Black majority, but would also result in the city's population declining below 200,000 by 2030.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.