Prep football

It has been an interesting 48 hours for Cottage Hill Christian Head of School Chris Brazell. On Wednesday he learned Stacy Luker, hired last month as the school’s new head football coach, had a change of heart and stepped down from the position. On Thursday, Brazell filled the position by promoting defensive coordinator Carvel Jones to head coach.

“It was a surprise to us here at Cottage Hill,” Brazell said of Luker’s decision, “but during the interview process we interviewed some guys on our current staff. Once we got the news from Coach Luker, that he weas leaving for personal reasons, we didn’t have to look too far to know what direction to go to find who was going to lead our program, and that was to Carvel Jones.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.