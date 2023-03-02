Cottage Hill Christian Head of School Chris Brazell announced Wednesday that Warriors’ head football coach Bobby Parrish has decided to step down from that position and retire at the end of the school year. He will continue to teach physical education classes until the end of the year.
Parrish has spent 37 years in education and more than three decades as a football coach. He is perhaps most widely known for his time as head coach at Williamson, where he and his team, led by freshman quarterback Jamarcus Russell, reached the Class 5A state championship game in 1999.
Parrish said the decision to retire was not made at the spur of the moment.
“It’s not something that I just woke up one day and said, I’m going to retire. It’s something that’s been going on for a while,” Parrish said. “I contemplated it for a minute and I just decided that it was time. It’s something that I’ve been dealing with as far as whether I wanted to do it (retire) or whether I wanted to continue on doing it (coaching). I just decided, hey man, I’ve done had enough fun. You’ve got to know when to say when.”
Parrish has been the Warriors’ head coach the past two seasons. He was promoted to the position after spending three seasons at the school as the defensive coordinator. When Brazell, who had been the head football coach, was promoted to head of school, he in turn promoted Parrish to head football coach.
Cottage Hill posted an 8-11 record under Parrish, including a 5-5 record last season that saw the Warriors win their final three games of the year. He spent 13 seasons as head coach at Williamson, posting a 96-57 record during his time there. The best season with the Lions was his first in 1999 when the team was 10-5 and advanced to the state title game, losing to Etowah. In 2007, the Lions were 10-4 and advanced to the state semifinals.
His overall record as a head coach is 104-68 in 15 seasons.
“I can’t just pick one,” Parrish said when asked what he’ll remember most from his time as a coach. “There’s been so many. Going to the state championship (game) that first year at Williamson and being able to coach the No. 1 draft pick in the NFL (Russell), along with Nick Fairley was a No. 1 pick as well. Things like that stand out. But just the comradery with the different coaches that I’ve coached against and coached with, it’s just been a great experience.”
He said he has also enjoyed his experience and time at Cottage Hill.
“It’s been great,” he said. “After I had gotten out of it and then I had the opportunity to come over here where you’ve got kids that just want to learn how to play the game and respected the game and just gave it everything they had. They may not have been the best athletes or anything like that, but they came out and they competed all the time. That’s the one thing that stands out the most.”
With retirement at hand, Parrish said he’s looking forward to the future and what life holds for him away from the sidelines and the classrooms.
“I’m definitely excited about it,” he said. “I’m just going to take it one day at a time. Everybody’s saying, what are you going to do? First thing is I’m just going to try to enjoy it. I’m definitely done as far as football and coaching. I’m just going to try to enjoy life and spend some time with the family. You’re talking about 37 years in education and 32 of them have been in football, so I’m just going to try to enjoy it.”
With Parrish’s departure there are now two schools in the Lagniappe coverage area looking to hire a new head football coach, Cottage Hill joining Murphy. Four schools in the area have already hired new head football coaches — David Faulkner at McGill-Toolen, Steve Mask at Theodore, Barrett Trotter at Bayside Academy and Jason Rowell at Citronelle.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
