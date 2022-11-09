A brawl between Blount High School’s and Murphy High School’s football teams at the conclusion of their Oct. 28 game has left numerous questions unanswered as school officials remain silent regarding what punishment — if any — will be meted out.
Videos surfaced after the game which showed dozens of players from both schools involved in an altercation after the game while participating in postgame handshakes. The video shows players punching, kicking and even removing their helmets in the brawl.
Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) board member and former Blount football player Reginald Crenshaw was in attendance and witnessed the brawl firsthand. He told Lagniappe he was repulsed by the fight.
“It was disgusting what I saw that Friday night. Damn disgusting by both teams,” Crenshaw said. “This is something that takes place all across Mobile County. Where kids come across the field and meet in the middle and shake hands. And they get into a brawl. It was disgusting.”
Crenshaw confirmed the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) is investigating the matter. While the outcome of the investigation is still unknown as to whether or not punishments will be handed out directly from AHSAA, Crenshaw said some form of disciplinary actions can be administered by the principals of each school involved.
“Currently the AHSAA is still investigating it and whatever the outcome is, we are going to abide by it,” Crenshaw said. “The principals of both schools can impose other penalties if they choose to. But I’m not sure if that’ll be a fine, a suspension or something like that, but there will be something as a result of what happened.”
AHSAA Communications Director Ron Ingram declined to comment on any ongoing investigations into the conflict, but did offer insight as to what the normal operating procedures are for such situations.
“All of those incidents like that are reviewed when the officials turn in their reports and then the schools are asked to turn in their reports as well,” Ingram said. “Whenever the procedures are complete, the schools will send in their reports and then the AHSAA will turn around and determine what penalties, if any, will be assessed, and send it back to the schools themselves and the principals.”
According to Ingram, part of the review process for an incident like this is ensuring the reports filled out by officials at the game are accurate as it relates to making sure the correct players involved are identified by their jersey numbers.
As for what actions will be taken by each school, questions continue to go unanswered by officials.
Lagniappe reached out to the principals of Blount and Murphy. Murphy Principal Ed Sanderson did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication. Blount Principal Jerome Woods told Lagniappe any information regarding actions taken or details about the brawl would have to come directly from MCPSS.
However, despite multiple calls and emails regarding the situation, MCPSS Communications Director Rena Philips did not respond to requests for comment by publication date.
