Prep football

David Faulkner poses with members of the McGill-Toolen football team

 Tommy Hicks

David Faulkner was officially introduced as the new head football coach at McGill-Toolen during a press conference Monday morning at the school’s gymnasium. Faulkner, who has previously coached at Foley, Fairhope and Alma Bryant in the past, comes to McGill after serving as an assistant to head coach Neal Brown with day-to-day operations at West Virginia University.

Faulkner replaces Norman Joseph who was let go after two seasons with the Yellow Jackets program, compiling a 12-10 record and reaching the playoffs in his first season.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.