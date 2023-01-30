David Faulkner was officially introduced as the new head football coach at McGill-Toolen during a press conference Monday morning at the school’s gymnasium. Faulkner, who has previously coached at Foley, Fairhope and Alma Bryant in the past, comes to McGill after serving as an assistant to head coach Neal Brown with day-to-day operations at West Virginia University.
Faulkner replaces Norman Joseph who was let go after two seasons with the Yellow Jackets program, compiling a 12-10 record and reaching the playoffs in his first season.
“It’s truly an honor to be named the head coach here at McGill-Toolen,” Faulkner said. “It’s one of the most respected programs in the state of Alabama and when the opportunity presented itself to come here and be the head coach, I just had to try everything I could to get it.”
He said his top priority will be to establish his vision for the program — a “tough, physical football team that doesn’t beat itself and operates in that manner every day” — and then get his new players to buy into his philosophy and vision for the program.
“I think you’ve got to have buy-in and then I think you’ve got to have great passion and energy on a daily basis,” he added. “I think the young men in our program have to bring that and have this belief in themselves and this program that we can be what we were not too long ago. I think once we get those things in alignment and going we’ll get what we want.”
McGill, which won the Class 7A state championship in 2015 and reached the state title game in 2016 and 2017, posted a 5-5 record last season. Faulkner becomes the 10th football head coach at the school since 1999 — Chris Nemeth (1999-2002), Bill Griffin (2003), Steve Savarese (2004-06), Keith Powell (2007-08), Mike Dean (2009-10), Bart Sessions (2011-13), Caleb Ross (2014-16), Earnest Hill (2017-20) and Joseph (2021-22).
Faulkner said he recognizes he is taking a job in a region that features strong high school football, especially in Class 6A, Region 1 in which McGill-Toolen resides.
“Number one, the Mobile area is athlete loaded,” he said. “There’s a number of athletes here every year. You see a number of young men go play college football at all levels. The second thing is, I think, well-coached football. I think you have established football programs here that have great coaching staffs and great leadership and community support, and I think that’s one of the points that separates this area from a lot of the others.”
As for Class 6A, Region 1, where reigning state champion Saraland is also a member, along with Theodore, Spanish Fort, St. Paul’s, Blount, Murphy, Baldwin County and Robertsdale, Faulkner said. “If you make the playoffs in this region you’ll have a team that’s battle-tested and may have a chance to make a run. Our in-season schedule is going to be like trying to make a playoff run during the season. I think if we can qualify for the playoffs and we can get in I think we’ll have a football team that’s ready to make a run toward a state championship.”
Faulkner said the chance to take over an established program like McGill was too good to ignore.
“At some point as I went through the college process I missed leading the team, being in a leadership role and having a positive influence on young people,” he said. “Obviously, you have to have the right opportunity in order to come back and do that and after talking to the people at McGill-Toolen, I thought this was the perfect opportunity for me to be able to run and operate a program that was in alignment with the way they would like it run and operated.”
McGill-Toolen athletics director Bill Griffin said the choice of Faulkner came after an “intense search” that created a “tremendous amount of interest.”
As for the style of play he hopes to present with the Yellow jackets, Faulkner said that remains a puzzle to be completed based on the personnel available.
“Traditionally I’ve been a heavy 10-personnel, four wideouts, one running back type of offense,” he said. “I don’t know that’s necessarily who we’ll be here. Especially in high school football, you have to figure out who your best 11 are and what kind of schemes that’s conducive to and what that looks like. Defensively, same thing. I’ve had D-coordinators that use odd fronts, even fronts, all these different types of things. We’ll just have to figure out who our people are and what that looks like. But I think that will reveal itself as we go through spring ball and through the summer.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
