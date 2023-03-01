South Alabama women’s basketball coach Terry Fowler will not return as the Jaguars' head coach next season. South Alabama Athletics Director Dr. Joel Erdmann announced the move in a press release on Wednesday, one day after the Jaguars’ season ended with a first-round loss in the Sun Belt Conference tournament in Pensacola on Tuesday.
Fowler's contract with the school came to and end at the close of the past season.
The Jags finished this past season with an overall record of 7-23 and a Sun Belt record of 3-15. In his 10 seasons as head coach of the Jags, Fowler produced a 129-173 record. His best season at the school was 2018-19 when South Alabama posted a 25-11 overall mark and was 9-9 in the league. The Jags made the Sun Belt Conference championship game that year before falling to Arkansas-Little Rock 57-56 with a chance to win at the buzzer. They qualified for the WNIT that same year and won their opening round matchup with Lamar, before falling to Wyoming on the road.
“Terry was a longtime member of the department and a leader of the women’s basketball program and he positively impacted a lot of lives,” Erdmann said. “Most importantly, (he impacted) student-athletes, but also members of the department that he worked with every day. He was and is a great colleague and I’ll always be grateful for that.”
In the press release from the university, Erdmann said, “Terry has served the university with distinction and always operated with the well-being of his student-athletes at the forefront of his actions.”
Prior to arriving at South Alabama, Fowler was head coach at North Alabama, where he posted a record of 115-87 in seven seasons. He has also served as head coach at Spring Hill College, serving two terms in the position at the school and producing an overall record of 92-91 in the two stints with the Badgers. Overall, his record as a head coach is 336-261.
“The people and student-athletes, that was the best part of South Alabama,” Fowler said when asked what he will remember most from his time as the Jaguars’ head coach. “The people, I really enjoyed being with them and being around them. It’s always been a special place and it always will be.”
Erdmann said he will start the search for a new head coach immediately.
“It sounds cliché, but we’ll start a national search and cast a wide net and talk to a lot of people and narrow down on some folks and find the best fit and get a new leader in the not-too-distant future,” he said.
“I’m not going to put a number of days or weeks (to complete the hire) because people that we have an interest in or who may have an interest in the job are likely in some type of postseason play, so that may slow things down a little bit. But it’s that balance between being thorough and also moving at a reasonable pace.”
As for Fowler, he said he’s unsure what the future holds for him.
“It’s kind of a wait-and-see (situation),” he said. “(NCAA schools) can hire extra coaches (now), so we’ll see some things might open up. And one of the things that I’ve always expressed to Joel is maybe moving into (athletic) administration somewhere, in some form or fashion.
“I’m just going to take my time and relax and play with my granddaughter and my family and just see what happens. It’s been 30 years doing this, so we’ll just got from there and see and kind of regroup. People always say, when you’ve been doing it for so long and that’s all you do, it gives you a chance now to kind of exhale and really see where it is.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
