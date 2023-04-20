St. Paul’s has filled its vacant girls’ head basketball coach position, announcing the hiring of Kent Fullington. He replaces Amanda Niehoff, who left the Saints’ program after eight seasons to become head coach at Saraland High School.
Fullington has more than 13 years of coaching experience. He spent the past four seasons as the boys’ head basketball coach at Sylacauga High School where he posted an 83-37 record and was named Talladega County Coach of the Year three times. He led his team to the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Final Four during his time in Sylacauga in 2021.
“We’re very excited to have Kent. I think he fits in our program very well and we’re excited to welcome him into our St. Paul’s family,” Athletics Director Shane Sullivan said.
Prior to his arrival at Sylacauga, Fullington coached at Vestavia Hills in the Birmingham area for nine years. There, he taught physical education and served as the boys’ golf coach and assistant softball coach.
He graduated from Oak Mountain High School and earned a bachelor's degree in kinesiology from the University of Montevallo.
“Number one, he interviewed fantastic,” Sullivan said when asked what made Fullington the right fit “He had a tremendous amount of energy and he had a vision and a plan that was just unbelievable for our program. We’re in a unique situation, and from top to bottom he had a plan, from third grade all the way up to the varsity. I was impressed and that kind of caught my eye. Then looking at his resume and at the places he has been and what he’s done, he made the best candidate.”
Admitting there may have been a slight bit of hesitation to hire a former boys’ coach as the girls’ coach, Sullivan said Fullington quickly put an end to any doubts concerning his hiring or his readiness to take on the Saints’ coaching spot.
“That was probably one of my first questions: why do you want to come to be the girls’ coach? And he said he liked the set up and the family atmosphere we had at the school and the whole program after we talked and we showed him the whole campus,” Sullivan said. “I think he had been involved with coaching girls some when he was back at Vestavia (Hills) with softball, so this won’t be his first interaction of coaching girls. He just wanted to come to St. Paul’s, having that grade level all right here on campus and being able to build a program from the elementary level all the way up.”
Sullivan said Fullington stood out among several candidates who expressed interest in the job.
“We had a lot of interest in the position,” he said. “I had several calls and several interviews and then we brought Kent back for a second interview. I had a couple of people come back for two interviews and then we made our selection.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
