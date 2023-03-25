South Alabama basketball

Yolisha Jackson (right)

 Photo courtesy of South Alabama Athletics

When South Alabama Athletics Director Dr. Joel Erdmann began his search for the school’s next women’s basketball head coach his list of candidates included a familiar name — former Jaguars’ assistant coach Yolisha Jackson. When it came time to offer the position, Jackson was the obvious choice.

Jackson, who spent seven seasons on former head coach Terry Fowler’s staff, has spent the past three years as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at South Florida. This past season she was the Bulls’ associate head coach.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

