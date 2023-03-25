When South Alabama Athletics Director Dr. Joel Erdmann began his search for the school’s next women’s basketball head coach his list of candidates included a familiar name — former Jaguars’ assistant coach Yolisha Jackson. When it came time to offer the position, Jackson was the obvious choice.
Jackson, who spent seven seasons on former head coach Terry Fowler’s staff, has spent the past three years as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at South Florida. This past season she was the Bulls’ associate head coach.
This will be her first head coaching position.
"We are extremely excited about Yolisha leading our women's basketball program," Erdmann said in a press release. "This search was as competitive as any I have ever been associated with. The candidates vying for the position were tremendously qualified and engaging. As the process evolved it became obvious that Yolisha was the best person for our program, our university and our community."
During her time at South Florida, Jackson was responsible for working with the program's centers and power forwards. The Bulls were 70-20 during Jackson's three years on staff, including winning the American Athletic Conference tournament in 2020-21, in addition to trips to the NCAA Tournament all three years of her time at the school.
"I am blessed and humbled at the opportunity to return to Mobile and lead South Alabama women's basketball," Jackson said in the press release. "I would like to thank President (Joe) Bonner, Dr. Joel Erdmann and the rest of the South Alabama family for this amazing opportunity. Mobile is a special place with incredible fans, great tradition and tremendous support. I look forward to building relationships with our players, alumni, students and community. Now let's get to work."
During her time in Mobile, Jackson helped guide the Jaguars to two 20-win seasons and two national postseason appearances – the Women's National Invitation Tournament in 2019 and the Women's Basketball Invitational in 2018. Including helping the team find success, Jackson helped develop Antionette Lewis and Chyna Ellis, two of the conference's top post players.
Ellis, who was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year in 2015-16 and again in 2017-18, totaled 107 blocks during the 2017-8 campaign. Ellis also became the conference's all-time blocks leader that same year.
Prior to South Alabama, Jackson spent three years at the Air Force Academy after five years at Kennesaw State.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.