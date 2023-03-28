Mardye McDole, a member of the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame and a former All-SEC wide receiver at Mississippi State, has died, according to local sources. McDole, who played his prep career at Murphy High School, was 63 years old.
Details concerning his death were not immediately available. Several tributes and statements of condolence were posted on McDole's social media page Tuesday.
“It’s a sad day,” UMS-Wright head coach Terry Curtis said in a radio interview on WNSP-FM with Corey Labounty Tuesday afternoon. “… When you had Mardye on your side you had a friend.”
Other than his college career, McDole was also an NFL player. He was selected in the second round of the 1981 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings and he played with the Vikings for three seasons. He would later play for the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL and the Memphis Showboats in the USFL. He was inducted into the Mississippi State M-Club Hall of Fame in 2001 and the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.
At Mississippi State, McDole was a three-time All-SEC receiver, the first player to accomplish the honor in school history, and he was the first player in Bulldogs’ history to have a 1,000-yard receiving season. Many consider McDole to be the greatest receiver in MSU history. In 2018, he represented the school as an SEC Legend selection for the SEC Championship Game. He was named an All-American by The Sporting News following his senior season. When he graduated he held the school records for receiving yards (2,214) and catches (116).
McDole returned to his hometown after his pro career and spent time as a coach and physical education teacher at Murphy.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.