Former Satsuma head coach Ramon Nelson has been named the new head football coach at Blount. Nelson, who spent four seasons directing the Satsuma program (2018-21) was named the Leopards’ new coach on Monday.
He replaces Josh Harris, who led Blount to a 3-7 record in his only season as head coach. Harris replaced Dedrick Sumpter, who was also 3-7 in his only season as head coach in 2021 after being promoted from a coordinator position when Lev Holly left the school for a position with the Mobile County Public School System. Holly was 47-23 in his six seasons leading the Leopards, including 8-5 in his final season of 2020, the team reaching the third round of the state playoffs.
Nelson, who was 15-25 in four seasons at Satsuma, spent last season as quarterbacks coach at Theodore, his alma mater, helping the Bobcats to a 13-1 season, reaching the semifinals of the Class 6A state playoffs, losing to eventual state champion and Region 1 foe Saraland.
“I feel like I’m called to be a head coach,” Nelson said in a telephone interview with Lagniappe. “I feel like I’m a leader first and foremost. I enjoy the relationship dynamic of being a head coach and trying to galvanize a group of players, a staff, a community, an alumni base, and I truly missed that this past season not being the head guy. After seven years of being at Satsuma (three as an assistant) and sitting out this year and just be quarterbacks coach back home, I felt that need to be back in control and feel that pressure of leading a program.
“I thought Blount was a good fit for me. It’s a storied program and a community-based school, and that’s one of the things I was definitely looking for — a strong work ethic-type of people who are going to work hard, believe in hard work, no handout-type mindset, take challenges straight on and try to make the most of things. Blount fits that.”
Nelson said while some may consider the Blount job a rebuilding project, he sees it as simply a “rebranding” situation.
“I think first and foremost, we have to go in and create a mantra, something that everybody — the community, the players, the people on campus, the alumni base — we can all rally behind,” Nelson said. “My job the first day is to come in there and win Lott Road. Let’s bring back the spirit to Lott Road and then let’s branch off from there and enrich the community and get everybody on the same page.
“Mattie T. Blount is a storied program, it’s a school spirit, a tradition. My job is just to come in and try to be the focal point of that program, the figurehead of that program where my philosophy is something that everybody and get behind.
“Obviously, we’ve got to get in the weight room and become bigger, stronger, faster to compete in that tough 6A, Region 1. Other than that, we’ve got to be able to rebrand Blount and make something that people want to be a part of. … And first and foremost you’ve got to win games. One thing you know about Blount High School is it’s a school where you’ve got to win. And we can’t win until we attack the weight room and create a sense of discipline … and making sure we are holding these young men accountable, and I think that’s how we’ll get our best results and change things.”
In his four seasons at Satsuma, the Gators posted records of 4-6, 6-4, 4-6 and 1-9.
Nelson graduated from Theodore and signed with Samford University where he played quarterback for four seasons and many of the school’s passing records when he left. He later spent some time in the Arena Football League before getting into coaching.
He is one of two new coaches — both in Class 6A, Region 1 — named recently in the area. David Faulkner was named to replace Norman Joseph at McGill-Toolen. Bayside Academy and Murphy are still seeking their new head football coach.
