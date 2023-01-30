Prep football

Ramon Nelson

 Scott Donaldson

Former Satsuma head coach Ramon Nelson has been named the new head football coach at Blount. Nelson, who spent four seasons directing the Satsuma program (2018-21) was named the Leopards’ new coach on Monday.

He replaces Josh Harris, who led Blount to a 3-7 record in his only season as head coach. Harris replaced Dedrick Sumpter, who was also 3-7 in his only season as head coach in 2021 after being promoted from a coordinator position when Lev Holly left the school for a position with the Mobile County Public School System. Holly was 47-23 in his six seasons leading the Leopards, including 8-5 in his final season of 2020, the team reaching the third round of the state playoffs.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022

