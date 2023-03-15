Amanda Niehoff, who directed the St. Paul’s girls’ basketball team the past eight seasons, has accepted the girls' head coaching position at Saraland High School, Niehoff confirmed on Wedensday.
Niehoff, Lagniappe’s Class 2A-5A girls’ Coach of the Year following the 2022 season, produced a 116-93 record during her time at St. Paul’s that included a pair of Sweet 16 appearances (2021, 2023) and a Final Four appearance (2022) when the Saints posted a 19-10 record. St. Paul’s was 15-15 this past season.
She replaces Janel Williams at Saraland.
“I knew the job had come open and Saraland reached out to me and asked if I would sit down and talk with them and I told them absolutely,” Niehoff said in a telephone interview. “We met and talked and I talked to them about the vision and the future and the potential I could see in the Saraland girls’ basketball program. They talked to me about all the amazing things they are doing athletically for the school system and it just seemed like an opportunity I just couldn’t pass up.”
Niehoff said she and her son visited the Saraland campus on Tuesday and watched the Spartans’ baseball, softball and soccer teams compete.
“It's beautiful,” she said of the campus. “I saw a little bit of the insides of it when I was there. …
I’m excited. The school system academically for my son, from elementary school up through the high school, is phenomenal, so it’s somewhere I think he can call home for school and definitely somewhere I intend on calling home for a long, long time.”
She said she enjoyed her time at St. Paul’s, but the Saraland offer was one she couldn’t let get away.
“St. Paul’s is phenomenal,” Niehoff said. “I would never say anything negative about St. Paul’s. This is just the right moment and the right school at the right time with the right potential and the right opportunities. I’m exciting about it.
“I called St. Paul’s home for eight years and St. Paul’s is a wonderful school, from the administration to the parents. I would never say it was an easy decision. I don’t think if you work at a good school and you go to a solid program it’s ever an easy decision.
“Saraland is another amazing school competing at the 6A level. The facilities are phenomenal and the administration from (superintendent) Dr. (Aaron) Milner to (principal) Mr. (Brent) Harrison to (girls’ athletics director) Coach (Donna) Sunnycalb at (boys’ athletics director) Coach Jeff Kelly have just been welcoming and awesome, so I’m excited. I think it’s going to be a fantastic situation for my family and hopefully for Saraland and the girls’ basketball program as well.
Niehoff’s St. Paul’s team faced Saraland early in the schedule last season, with Saraland picking up the win. She said there is some good, young talent on the roster and she is looking forward to meeting all the members of the upcoming team and getting to work developing the program and getting ready for the 2023-24 season.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.