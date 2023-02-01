Senior Bowl

Jakorian Bennett

Jakorian Bennett, the former McGill-Toolen standout, is back in his hometown of Mobile this week, but this isn’t a time for reunions for him. At least not until after Saturday afternoon’s Reese’s Senior Bowl game at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.

“It feels good (being home),” he said Wednesday morning, “but I’ve tried not to get too caught up in it. I came here for a business trip and to show teams who I am as a person and as a player and just showcase my skills, my versatility and speed and show them who Jakorian is.”

