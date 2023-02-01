Jakorian Bennett, the former McGill-Toolen standout, is back in his hometown of Mobile this week, but this isn’t a time for reunions for him. At least not until after Saturday afternoon’s Reese’s Senior Bowl game at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.
“It feels good (being home),” he said Wednesday morning, “but I’ve tried not to get too caught up in it. I came here for a business trip and to show teams who I am as a person and as a player and just showcase my skills, my versatility and speed and show them who Jakorian is.”
Bennett is coming off two seasons as a standout defensive back at Maryland and his aim while back in Mobile is to grab the attention of NFL scouts and others who will make decisions for their team in regard to the NFL Draft.
He is a member of the National team and he drew a good bit of attention during his first team practice on Tuesday. He has good size for his position — he measured at 5-foot-10 5/8 and weighs 193 pounds — and his speed and quickness also make him a strong prospect.
“It felt like a solid day,” Bennett said of his first Senior Bowl practice. “(There are) a lot of things to clean up, but at the same time it was good to be out there and be exposed to a bunch a great guys and just be the best version of myself. It was definitely good to get my feet wet. It was good. I’m glad to be here and to be able to show folks what I can do.”
Regarding his size, Bennett said that wasn’t always a plus for him and probably led to him getting a late start as in earning a spot in the McGill-Toolen starting lineup.
“I wasn’t always the biggest or fastest (Player),” he said. “Usually, I was always the smallest. I knew my plan to be in the NFL was kind of slim and none at that time (early high school). But as I started to see what I could really do and the person I was going to become, I knew I had a shot at it.
“Right before my senior year I had a growth spurt. My freshman to junior year I was like 5-5, 130. Then in the spring going into my senior year I shot up to 5-9, 160. It was a big change.”
It obviously changed the trajectory of his football career, but because of the late start as a main contributor at McGill, the bigger colleges weren’t making scholarship offers to Bennett at that time.
“It was a long roller coaster journey,” Bennett said of his college career. “I only started one year in high school and went to JUCO (Hutchinson, Kan., Community College). I was there for two seasons and then get to Maryland and we had the COVID year. My two full seasons were 2021 year and 2022 year. It felt like I had a successful career at Maryland and it got me here. I’m very grateful for this journey that I took even though it was a long and rocky journey. It happened for a reason.”
Last season Bennett made 39 total tackles in 12 games, 26 of those being solo stops. He also produced 1.5 tackles for a loss, two interceptions and one blocked kick. He averaged 1.07 passes defended per game, and in his two seasons at Maryland he had 27 total passes defended, which according to Maryland officials was tops among players in Power 5 conferences for that time period.
His quickness and speed are big assets in his play, along with his reaction time and his ability to cover receivers. He said he hopes those qualities are noticed this week.
“I just want to show them my versatility, my speed, how smart I am, that I’m an instinctive, smart, reliable player that’s coachable and that’s going to focus on the little things and go out there and make plays,” he said of his goals this week.
“I just want to be the best version of myself and continue to prove myself. I’ll just try to take each and every day and just take it in the moment. I just want to focus on things one day at a time and not get too caught up in all the hype and all the noise. I’m just trying to stay focused and locked in and do what I do.”
Bennett and another former McGill-Toolen standout participating in this week’s Senior Bowl, Troy linebacker Carlton Martial, will be honored by McGill-Toolen with a presentation at the school’s gym Friday at 9 a.m.
Saturday's Senior Bowl game begins at 1:30 p.m. at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
