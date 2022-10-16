On the heels of their 41-34 victory Saturday night over Sun Belt Conference West Division foe Louisiana-Monroe at Hancock Whitney Stadium, the South Alabama Jaguars, now 5-1 overall and 2-0 in league play, are starting to garner some national attention.
Proof of the statement comes in thew release of the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Sunday, which finds, in order, Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan and Clemson in the top five spots. At No. 9 is unbeaten UCLA, the only team to defeat the Jags, taking a 32-31 win at the Rose Bowl on a last-second field goal.
Reading past the list of Top 25 teams to the list of teams receiving votes, there’s South Alabama, having received four points in this week’s poll. New Sun Belt member James Madison, ranked No. 25 last week before falling 45-39 to Georgia Southern on Saturday, received six points in this week’s voting. South Alabama and JMU were the only Sun Belt teams receiving votes this week.
The recognition comes just a few days before the Jags return to the field to face arch Troy in a nationally televised game Thursday at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The game will pit South Alabama against the Trojans, who have an overall record of 5-2 and a Sun Belt mark of 3-1, placing them second in the West Division. The winner of Thursday’s game will gain control of thew West Division race.
A strong offensive performance, especially in the second half, helped the Jags top Monroe. Quarterback Carter Bradley continued his strong play with a record-setting performance. He became the first South Alabama quarterback to pass for more than 400 yards in a game, throwing for 420 yards against the Warhawks. He was 25 of 33 with three touchdowns and no interceptions.
“The coaching staff just came to us at halftime and told us to just keep going and keep pounding because things are going to hit, shots are going to hit, runs are gonna hit, and they did,” Bradley said. “Us as an offense, continuing the process and keeping going, it was exciting. Good to get a win. … We just understood our job and what we needed to do.”
Three players finished the evening with more than 100 yards receiving. Caullin Lacy, the former Faith Academy standout, hauled in 12 passes for 133 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown catch. Devin Voisin had 10 receptions for 141 yards and Jalen Wayne caught eight passes for 127 yards, including a 64-yard TD play.
While La’Damian Webb started at running back, he suffered a rib injury in the first half that sidelined him for the rest of the game. With freshman Braylon McReynolds, the No. 2 running back, not dressed because of an injury, that left the rushing attack to Marco Lee Jr. and Omni Wells. Lee had 15 carries for 93 yards and touchdown runs of 4 and 5 yards. Wells carried the ball 17 times for 85 yards. Webb had just one carry for 7 yards.
South Alabama Athletics Director Dr. Joel Erdmann said prior to Saturday’s game that only approximately 3,000 seats remain available for Thursday’s game against Troy.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
