USA Football at UCLA

South Alabama QB Carter Bradley

 Scott Donaldson/courtesy of the University of South Alabama

On the heels of their 41-34 victory Saturday night over Sun Belt Conference West Division foe Louisiana-Monroe at Hancock Whitney Stadium, the South Alabama Jaguars, now 5-1 overall and 2-0 in league play, are starting to garner some national attention.

Proof of the statement comes in thew release of the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Sunday, which finds, in order, Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan and Clemson in the top five spots. At No. 9 is unbeaten UCLA, the only team to defeat the Jags, taking a 32-31 win at the Rose Bowl on a last-second field goal.

