Prep football

Following Friday night's games, the matchups for the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 1A-6A football playoff semifinals have been established.

Four teams from the Lagniappe coverage area are still chasing a state championship and two of those teams will square off in next week's semifinals. In Class 6A, Saraland defeated Homewood in a wild, 57-56 overtime game, putting the Spartans in the semifinals against No. 1-ranked and Region 1 foe Theodore. The Bobcats defeated St. Paul's 28-0 Friday. The matchup guarantees a team from the area will play for the 6A state championship on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.