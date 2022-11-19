Following Friday night's games, the matchups for the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 1A-6A football playoff semifinals have been established.
Four teams from the Lagniappe coverage area are still chasing a state championship and two of those teams will square off in next week's semifinals. In Class 6A, Saraland defeated Homewood in a wild, 57-56 overtime game, putting the Spartans in the semifinals against No. 1-ranked and Region 1 foe Theodore. The Bobcats defeated St. Paul's 28-0 Friday. The matchup guarantees a team from the area will play for the 6A state championship on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium.
In Class 5A, Faith Academy traveled to Gulf Shores Friday night and came away with a 20-14 win over the Dolphins. That puts the Rams in this week's semifinals at home against Charles Henderson, the team that defeated No. 1-ranked and previously unbeaten UMS-Wright Thursday night, 19-16.
In Class 3A, Mobile Christian continues its interesting path toward a state title. The Leopards, who had four games forfeited by the AHSAA for use of an ineligible player, and at one time was 0-7, beat Pike County Friday night to move into the semifinals. They will play at home against St. James on Friday.
Here is a look at all of the 1A-6A semifinals and the Class 7A championship game matchup. Class 7A, with less teams than the other classifications, will not play next week:
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022.
