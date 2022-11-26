Prep football

Saraland Spartans' players celebrate following Friday night's Class 6A state semifinal win over Theodore.

 Mike Kittrell

The Saraland Spartans are heading back to the Super 7. They punched their ticket for the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 6A state championship game Friday night with a 21-6 victory over No. 1-ranked Theodore before a sellout crowd in Theodore.

There win avenges a regular-season loss to the Bobcats, 27-26, on Oct. 21, the only loss there Spartans have recorded this season. It pits the No. 4-ranked Spartans against Mountain Brook, 12-2, Friday night at 7 p.m. at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years.

