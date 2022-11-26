The Saraland Spartans are heading back to the Super 7. They punched their ticket for the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 6A state championship game Friday night with a 21-6 victory over No. 1-ranked Theodore before a sellout crowd in Theodore.
There win avenges a regular-season loss to the Bobcats, 27-26, on Oct. 21, the only loss there Spartans have recorded this season. It pits the No. 4-ranked Spartans against Mountain Brook, 12-2, Friday night at 7 p.m. at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium.
A week removed from a 57-56 overtime victory over Homewood in which Saraland jumped out to a 27-0 lead but had to stifle a two-point conversion try by the Patriots in overtime, the Spartans leaned more on their defensive unit to top Theodore. The Bobcats were held to a pair of Miguel Frias field goals to account for their scoring.
Saraland scored on a pair of K.J. Lacey touchdown passes and a 43-yard scoring run by Ryan Williams.
The Spartans, now 13-1, have reached the state title game twice previously, losing both times. They dropped a 36-31 dec vision to Clay Chalkville in 2014 and a 26-17 decision to Pinson Valley in 2018. Saraland is making its 12th consecutive appearance, all under head coach Jeff Kelly. They had made two previous semifinal appearances in which they lost to Spanish Fort — in 2013 and 2020.
This was the sixth straight playoff appearance for Theodore and the program's first-ever state semifinal appearance.
Here are the results of each of Friday night's AHSAA state semifinal games:
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
