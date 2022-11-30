The beginning of the end of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) football season begins tonight, Wednesday, Nov. 30, with the first two of eight state championship games over three days and nights.
There’s even a flag football state championship game thrown in as well.
Eight state champions will be decided over the three days, the winners returning home with a Blue Map trophy. All games will be played at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Wednesday’s schedule features the flag football state title game between Oxford (18-3) and Auburn (12-1) at 2 p.m. It will be followed at 7 p.m. by the Class 7A state championship game between Thompson (10-3) and Auburn (12-1).
Three games will be played Thursday and Friday. Thursday’s scheduled begins at 11 a.m. with the Class 3A title game between St. James (12-2) and Piedmont (12-2). At 3 p.m., the Class 1A game will be played between Leroy (12-1) and Pickens County (11-3). At 7 p.m., the Class 5A state title game will take place, featuring Charles Henderson (12-1) against Ramsay (12-2).
Friday’s round of games begins at 11 a.m. with the Class 4A state championship game between Cherokee County (12-2) and Andalusia (13-1). At 3 p.m., the Class 2A champion ship will be decided between Fyffe (14-0) and B.B. Comer (11-3). The event concludes with the Class 6A state title game at 7 p.m. between the Mobile area’s lone representative, Saraland (13-1) and Mountain Brook (12-2).
Fans who may be attending the Super 7 should keep in mind the stadium is cashless, so all concessions and other items purchased there will require a debit or credit card.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.