The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Super 7 lineup is set. Fourteen teams will play for seven state championships at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium next week.
There will be only one team from the Lagniappe coverage area looking to win a state crown — Saraland, which knocked off No. 1-ranked Theodore on its home field Friday night, avenging a regular-season los to the Bobcats, will play for the Class 6A state title against Mountain Brook, a 28-7 winner over Muscle Shoals. The teams meet at 7 p.m. on Friday. Saraland beat Theodore 21-6.
Mobile Christian had a chance to reach the Class 3A title game, but lost its semifinal matchup against St. James, 35-7. Faith Academy missed out on a state championship game appearance with its 27-12 loss to Charles Henderson in Class 5A play.
Here is a look at the AHSAA Super 7 matchups and schedule:
CLASS 7A
Thompson vs. Auburn, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m.
CLASS 6A
Saraland vs. Mountain Brook, Friday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m.
CLASS 5A
Charles Henderson vs. Ramsey, Thursday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Andalusia vs. Cherokee County, Friday, Dec. 2, 11 a.m.
CLASS 3A
St. James vs. Piedmont, Thursday, Dec. 1, 11 a.m.
CLASS 2A
B.B. Comer vs. Highland Home, Friday, Dec. 2, 3 p.m.
CLASS 1A
Leroy vs. Pickens County, Thursday, Dec. 1, 3 p.m.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.