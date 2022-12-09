Following a long hiatus, the Alabama-Mississippi High School All-Star Football Game is returning to Mobile on Saturday, Dec. 10, for the first time since 2010. There is a change to the return as the game will be played at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium instead of Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex, where it began in 1988.
For the first 23 years the game was played at Ladd-Peebles in Mobile, then moved to Cramton Bowl in Montgomery in 2011 where it remained each year for four years. The game then switched to an ever-other-year format in which the game was played in odd years at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the Southern Miss campus in Hattiesburg, Miss., and even years at Cramton Bowl.
Recently, the decision was made to move the games played in Alabama back to Mobile and move it in the city to Hancock Whitney Stadium. The game is scheduled to remain in Mobile for at least the 2024 and 2026 games. It will return to Hattiesburg in 2023, as well as 2025 and 2027.
Alabama is coming off a 20-0 win over Mississippi last year in Hattiesburg. Alabama owns a 24-11 edge in the all-time series. In games played in Mobile, Alabama leads the series 17-7 and has a 6-1 edge in games played in Montgomery. Mississippi holds the series lead in games played in Hattiesburg at 3-1.
The Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association selects the members of the Alabama team, while the Mississippi Association of Coaches selects the all-stars for the Mississippi roster.
What is interesting about this year’s Alabama roster is there are only two players from the Mobile-Baldwin area who was selected to participate — Foley’s Harrison Knight and Theodore’s Will James, the latter a game-week addition. Foley’s Knight, a wide receiver, is the lone player from the area to be selected. He had 64 catches this season for 711 yards and eight touchdowns. He also collected 234 yards in kickoff returns. Theodore’s James only played in four games this season because of an injury. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound defensive back had 27 total tackles, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), two blocked field goals, two tackles for a loss and three pass breakups.
Murphy head coach John McKenzie is serving as an assistant coach on the Alabama staff. Auburn’s Keith Ethridge is the head coach for the Alabama team. Oxford head coach Chris Cutcliffe will direct the Mississippi team.
Members of the Alabama team include QB Earl Wood of Hueytown, DB T.J. Metcalf of Pinson Valley, WR Braylyn Farrington of Calera, Dl Peter Woods of Thompson, DB Jacorius Hart of Loachapoka, RB Jeremiah Cobb of Montgomery Catholic, DB Jahlil Hurley of Florence, QB Christopher Vizzina of Briarwood Christian, OL Ry’Queze McElderry of Anniston and DL Hunter Osborne of Hewitt-Trussville.
Tickets are priced at $10 each for general admission and are available at gofan.co.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
