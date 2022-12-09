Prep football

Following a long hiatus, the Alabama-Mississippi High School All-Star Football Game is returning to Mobile on Saturday, Dec. 10, for the first time since 2010. There is a change to the return as the game will be played at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium instead of Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex, where it began in 1988.

For the first 23 years the game was played at Ladd-Peebles in Mobile, then moved to Cramton Bowl in Montgomery in 2011 where it remained each year for four years. The game then switched to an ever-other-year format in which the game was played in odd years at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the Southern Miss campus in Hattiesburg, Miss., and even years at Cramton Bowl.

