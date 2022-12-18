The Mobile-Baldwin area placed several players on the 2022 Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) All-State football team, announced Sunday. The list includes a first team, second team and honorable mentions for all seven classifications of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) and a team representing the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA).
Twenty-two (22) players from teams in the Lagniappe coverage area were named first-team All-State selections in their respective classifications, with Mary G. Montgomery head coach Zach Golson named Coach of the Year in Class 7A.
There were 25 area players who earned second-team honors and 13 who received honorable mention notice, giving the Lagniappe coverage area 60 players on the All-State team.
Here are the players from the Lagniappe coverage area who were selected to the ASWA All-State football teams:
CLASS 7A: First team: RB Derrick Butler, Davidson; WR James Bolton, MGM; WR Perry Thompson, Foley; OL Billy Gilmore, Alma Bryant; ATH Caden Creel, Fairhope. Second team: OL Logan Joellenbeck, Foley; DL Tyler Durant, Daphne; ATH Josh Flowers, Baker. Honorable mention: QB Jared Hollins, MGM; RB Nick Clark, Daphne; WR Ben Moseley, Fairhope; OL Jeremiah Beverly, MGM; DL A.J. Prim, Foley. Coach of the Year: Zach Golson, MGM.
CLASS 6A: First team: QB K.J. Lacey, Saraland; RB Brayden Jenkins, Theodore; WR Ryan Williams, Saraland; DB Shemar Welch, McGill-Toolen. Second team: WR Anthony Eager, McGill-Toolen; OL Marquez Timmes, Theodore; LB Anthony Jones, St. Paul’s; DB Jerry Brand, Blount; DB Christopher Bracy, St. Paul’s; ATH Jake Godfrey, Spanish Fort. Honorable mention: PK Hunter Kirkland, Saraland; DL Cole McConathy, Spanish Fort; DL Dylan Sauce, McGill-Toolen; ATH Trey Glover, Theodore.
CLASS 5A: First team: RB Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright; OL Drew Crane, UMS-Wright; OL Micah DeBose, Vigor; DL Michael Towner, Vigor; LB J.C. Erwin, UMS-Wright; LB Brandon Purifoy, Vigor; DB Joe Lott, UMS-Wright; ATH Christian Burnette, Faith Academy; ATH Ronnie Royal, Gulf Shores. Second team: WR Ty Goodwill, Faith Academy; OL DeMare Moore, Faith Academy; DL Arenza Davis Jr., Vigor; LB Yusef Clark, Williamson; LB Ricky Nichols, B.C. Rain; DB Jermaine Holcombe, Vigor; DB Jermaine McCee, Williamson; P Will Langston, Gulf Shores. Honorable mention: OL Cason White, Elberta.
CLASS 4A: First team: None. Second team: PK Joey Jones, Bayside Academy; DL Grahmn Uter, Bayside Academy; LB Clay Barr, St. Michael; ATH Chris Pearson, Orange Beach. Honorable mention: LB Tyler Cella, St. Michael.
CLASS 3A: First team: OL Bo Cagle, Mobile Christian; DL Sterling Dixon, Mobile Christian; DL Trent Thomas, Cottage Hill Christian; LB Kentonio Kelly, Mobile Christian; ATH Kelvon McBride, Cottage Hill Christian. Second team: DL Tyler Thomas, Cottage Hill Christian; DB Camden Lawson, Mobile Christian; P Carter Lewis, Mobile Christian. Honorable mention: WR Aaron Rogers, Mobile Christian.
CLASS 2A: First team: None. Second team: ATH Kyree Shakur, Chickasaw. Honorable mention: DL Jy’Keem Roberson, Chickasaw.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
