Prep football

Saraland QB KJ Lacey earned ASWA All-State first-team honors in Class 6A

 Scott Donaldson

The Mobile-Baldwin area placed several players on the 2022 Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) All-State football team, announced Sunday. The list includes a first team, second team and honorable mentions for all seven classifications of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) and a team representing the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA).

Twenty-two (22) players from teams in the Lagniappe coverage area were named first-team All-State selections in their respective classifications, with Mary G. Montgomery head coach Zach Golson named Coach of the Year in Class 7A.

