Baker and Cottage Hill Christian moved a step closer to the No. 1 ranking in their respective classes in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association boys prep basketball poll. Baker moved up a spot to No. 3 in the Class 7A poll while Cottage Hill moved up one spot to No. 2 in the Class 3A poll.
In all, 10 boys’ teams from the Lagniappe coverage area are ranked or received votes in this week’s ASWA poll, while seven girls’ teams are ranked or received votes.
In the boys’ poll, Fairhope is ranked No. 6 and Mary G. Montgomery received votes in the Class 7A poll, while McGill-Toolen moved up two spots to No. 3 in the Class 6A poll, with Blount receiving votes. In Class 5A, Faith Academy, LeFlore and St. Paul’s all received votes, while UMS-Wright received votes in Class 4A.
In the girls’ rankings, Davidson holds the No. 6 spot, Foley is No. 7 and Daphne received votes in the Class 7A poll. McGill-Toolen is ranked No. 4 and Blount received votes in Class 6A, with Williamson receiving votes in Class 5A. UMS-Wright is ranked No. 8 in the Class 4A poll.
The top-ranked boys’ teams include Hoover (7A), Pinson Valley (6A), Ramsay (5A), Westminster Christian (4A), Plainview (3A), Mars Hill Bible (2A), Covenant Christian (1A) and Lee-Scott (Alabama Independent School Association, AISA)
The No. 1-ranked teams in the girls’ poll include Hoover (7A), Hazel Green (6A), Guntersville (5A), Good Hope (4A), Trinity (3A), Cold Springs (2A), Spring Garden (1A) and Edgewood Academy (AISA).
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
