The Baker Hornets hold the No. 4 ranking in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 7A boys’ basketball poll, while the Cottage Hill Christian Warriors are ranked No. 3 in the Class 3A boys’ poll this week.
On the girls’ side, McGill-Toolen is ranked No. 4 in the Class 6A poll while UMS-Wright holds the No. 6 spot in the Class 4A poll.
As teams head into area play, other teams in the Lagniappe coverage area are also ranked this week or received votes but are not ranked among the top 10 teams in their classification.
In the girls’ rankings, Davidson is No. 6 and Foley is ranked No. 7 in the Class 7A poll, with Daphne receiving votes. Williamson is receiving votes in the Class 5A poll.
In the boys’ rankings, Fairhope is ranked No. 7 and Mary G. Montgomery received votes in the Class 7A poll, while McGill-Toolen is ranked No. 5 and Blount is receiving votes in the Class 6A poll. Faith Academy and LeFlore are receiving votes in the Class 5A poll.
The No. 1 ranked team in the girls’ poll include Hoover (7A), Hazel Green (6A), Guntersville (5A), Good Hope (4A), Trinity (3A), Cold Springs (2A), Spring Garden (1A) and Edgewood Academy (Alabama Independent Schools Association, AISA). In the boys’ poll, the top-ranked team are Hoover (7A), Pinson Valley (6A), Ramsay (5A), Westminster Christian (4A), Plainview (3A), Mars Hill Bible (2A), Covenant Christian (1A) and Lee-Scott (AISA).
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
