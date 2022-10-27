Bayside Academy and McGill-Toolen won Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state volleyball championships Thursday at Harris Arena in Birmingham. It was not a new experience for either team.

Bayside claimed a 3-2 victory over Spanish Fort in the Class 6A state title match. It marked there 21st consecutive state crown for the Admirals, who have now won AHSAA state titles in Class 1A, Class 2A, Class 3A, Class 4A, Class 5A and Class 6A, the only school to ever accomplish such a feat.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

