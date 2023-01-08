Prep football

Bayside Academy and McGill-Toolen continue their respective searches for a new head football coach. They are the only schools in the Lagniappe coverage area currently without a head football coach. At the end of the 2022 season, Bayside parted ways with Phil Lazenby, who had led the Admirals’ program for 16 seasons, and McGill-Toolen parted ways with Norman Joseph, its head coach the past two seasons.

Interestingly, both programs reached the state championship game in their respective classifications in 2015.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

