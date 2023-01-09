Add Blount High School to the list of area schools searching for a new head football coach. Blount principal Jerome Woods, in a telephone interview with Lagniappe Monday morning, said the school has dismissed Josh Harris and is in the process of seeking his replacement.
That brings the number of schools in the Lagniappe coverage area seeking a new head football coach to three, with Bayside Academy and McGill-Toolen also seeking a new head football coach. Two other nearby schools — Citronelle and Clarke County — are also looking to fill a similar vacancy.
Woods said Harris, who spent just one season as the Leopards’ head coach, was relieved of his duties as school officials decided “to go in a new direction.”
“We’ve advertised (the job) on the MCPSS (Mobile County Public School System), the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) and all the various websites,” Woods said. “We started receiving resumes and phone calls and we will start interviewing this week. I want to have a new coach in place in 10 days.”
The new coach will be the fourth head coach the Leopards have had in the past four years. Lev Holly was head coach at the school for six seasons (2015-20), producing a 47-23 record. He took a job with MCPSS prior to the start of the 2021 season and coordinator Dedrick Sumpter was named interim head coach, leading the team to a 3-7 mark in 2021. Harris, a 2006 Blount graduate and former player, was hired for the 2022 season. He also finished with a 3-7 record.
Harris spent four weeks on administrative leave this season when a video of him allegedly spanking a player in the team locker room was placed on social media sites. He returned to the team in October and finished the season.
Bayside Academy and McGill-Toolen continue their searches for a new head football coach. Bayside parted ways with Phil Lazenby, who had led the Admirals’ program for 16 seasons, and McGill-Toolen parted ways with Norman Joseph, its head coach the past two seasons.
Bayside Academy athletics director Scott Phillips said it is the aim of the school’s search committee to have a new head coach in place by the first of February if not sooner. In an email received by Lagniappe Monday morning after previous attempts to reach him had proved unsuccessful, McGill-Toolen athletics director Bill Griffin wrote, “We are in the interview phase.”
Phillips said the school has received several resumes from coaches interested in the Bayside position and he is encouraged the school will find a qualified candidate for the job soon.
“We got a lot of resumes over Christmas break and we have formed a search committee and we are reviewing all of our applicants right now,” he said. “We’ve got around 60 applicants so we have a lot to plow through. We want to give everybody a fair look. That’s where we are. (This) week we’ll start meeting and I certainly want to have somebody named by February.”
Phillips said he wasn’t surprised by the number of applicants interested in the position.
“It’s a good job and it’s a program with a history of success and we’ve got a lot of resources and support from our families and our stakeholders and I’m really not surprised at all this is a place a lot of people would like to work,” he said. “There are worse places than making a living on the Eastern Shore. Obviously, we’re really pleased but I’m not surprised at the interest.”
Phillips said the plan now is to go through all the applications with the aim of eventually trimming the lost to three finalists who will be invited to campus for one-on-one interviews, with the committee making its choice following that interview process.
Lazenby posted a 115-72 record during his time at Bayside. The Admirals made the playoffs 13 of his 16 seasons and finished last season 6-5, losing in the first round of the playoffs to 13-1 and No. 1-ranked Montgomery Catholic. Lazenby is only the second head coach in the school’s young history. D.D. Thompson coached the team from 2001-06, posting a 22-33 record in those six seasons. Overall, the program has a 137-105 record. Under Lazenby, the Admirals produced nine seasons of seven or more wins and reached the Class 3A state championship game in 2015, losing to Piedmont.
At McGill, Joseph was 5-5 last season and 12-10 overall in two years at the school. This past season ended a string of seven consecutive playoff appearances for the Yellow Jackets, including three appearances in the state championship game, winning the title under Caleb Ross in 2015. McGill has reached the playoffs in 22 of its past 24 seasons.
Prior to Joseph’s arrival, McGill posted a 40-8 record under Earnest Hill in four seasons, with Ross leading the program to a record of 30-8 in his three seasons at the helm, including the state title in 2015. Bart Sessions led McGill to a record of 34-5 in three years as head coach.
The head coaching turnover this season has been far less than in past seasons, though according to who fills the spots at Bayside and McGill there could be other area schools faced with the task of filling a vacancy as the school’s head football coach before the 2023 school year has ended.
Last season, 11 schools in the Lagniappe coverage area had new head football coaches. The list included Zach Golson at Mary G. Montgomery, Ham Barnett at St. Paul’s, Rodney Jordan at Satsuma, Antonio Coleman at Williamson, Markus Cook at Vigor, Renardo Jackson at LeFlore, Chase Smith at Spanish Fort, Jamey DuBose at Orange Beach, C.J. Herring at Chickasaw, Josh Harris at Blount, and John McKenzie at Murphy.
The previous year, 2021, there were eight new head football coaches at area schools — Philip Rivers at St. Michael, Mark Hudspeth at Gulf Shores, Melvin Pete Jr. at Williamson, Shon Burney at LeFlore, Joseph at McGill-Toolen, Bart Sessions at Alma Bryant, Bobby Parrish at Cottage Hill Christian and Dedrick Sumpter at Blount.
