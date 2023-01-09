Prep football

Add Blount High School to the list of area schools searching for a new head football coach. Blount principal Jerome Woods, in a telephone interview with Lagniappe Monday morning, said the school has dismissed Josh Harris and is in the process of seeking his replacement.

That brings the number of schools in the Lagniappe coverage area seeking a new head football coach to three, with Bayside Academy and McGill-Toolen also seeking a new head football coach. Two other nearby schools — Citronelle and Clarke County — are also looking to fill a similar vacancy.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

