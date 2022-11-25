Prep football

The Faith Academy team runs onto the field for the start of Friday night's Class 5A state semifinal game against Charles Henderson.

 Tommy Hicks

Faith Academy head coach Jack French knew the Charles Henderson team headed to Mobile Friday night was a formidable one. The Trojans proved his instincts correct.

Led by junior Jywon Boyd, Charles Henderson grabbed an early lead and never looked back in posting a 27-12 victory over the Rams in an Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 5A state semifinal game. The victory sends the Trojans to next Thursday night’s 5A state championship game against Ramsay, which defeated Pleasant Grove 27-20. Kickoff for the title game is set for 7 p.m. at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium.

