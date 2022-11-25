Faith Academy head coach Jack French knew the Charles Henderson team headed to Mobile Friday night was a formidable one. The Trojans proved his instincts correct.
Led by junior Jywon Boyd, Charles Henderson grabbed an early lead and never looked back in posting a 27-12 victory over the Rams in an Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 5A state semifinal game. The victory sends the Trojans to next Thursday night’s 5A state championship game against Ramsay, which defeated Pleasant Grove 27-20. Kickoff for the title game is set for 7 p.m. at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Boyd was a threat, not only on offense, but on defense too. Offensively, he had 13 carries for 65 yards, including a 1-yard scoring run. He also caught three passes for 122 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown catch. He even threw a halfback pass that was good for 33 yards. On defense, he scooped up a fumble in the third quarter and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown.
Place kicker Nikolas Peerson had field goals of 39 and 32 yards as well as three extra-point kicks to close out the Trojans’ scoring.
Offensively, Faith Academy had only a spattering of success and couldn’t seem to break through with any consistency. The Rams’ first touchdown came on a 64-yard interception return by Dorian Smith with 6:44 left in the first half. With only 1:30 left to play, the Rams managed their only other score when backup quarterback Slide Sullivan tossed a 6-yard TD pass to Tynean Goodwill.
“There’s got to be a winner and there’s got to be a loser,” French said following the game. “They are a good football team. It was going to take everything we had to beat them, I knew that.”
The Rams’ turnovers were also an issue, the fumble recovery returned for a touchdown and two interceptions leading to field goals. There was also another fumble lost by the Rams.
“You go two or three weeks without a turnover, and you know how turnovers can hurt you. Then you go out there and have four or more in one game. You give a team like them four extra possessions, they’re going to beat you. I don’t care who you are.”
Charles Henderson, now 12-1 and winners of nine straight, has now knocked off three Mobile-area teams in the playoffs. The Trojans beat Williamson 20-16 in the first round and after a 34-7 win over Tallassee, beat No. 1-ranked and then-unbeaten UMS-Wright 19-16.
The Trojans started the scoring on Boyd’s 1-yard run a play after he hauled in a one-handed catch and turned that into a 61-yard play. They expanded their lead to 14-0 when Boyd pulled in a 22-yard pass from quarterback Parker Adams in the end zone early in the second quarter.
Faith Academy got its interception return for a score from Smith but the point-after try failed, leaving the score at 14-6, where it remained at halftime.
But after Boyd’s scoop-and-score in the third quarter and the field goals by Peerson, Charles Henderson had a comfortable 27-6 advantage. The late score by the Rams came with just 90 seconds left to play.
Faith Academy finishes the season with a 12-3 record, all three of its losses coming to Top 10-ranked teams — UMS-Wright, Gulf Shores and Charles Henderson. It avenged the loss to Gulf Shores in last week’s quarterfinals.
“We ran into a similar situation like this last year, and that guy is now the leading freshman runner in the nation now at Ole Miss (Quinshon Judkins, who played at Pike Road last season),” French said of the Rams’ 42-0 loss in the third round to Pike Road a year ago, comparing Judkins to Boyd.
Despite the loss, French said he was proud of his team for all it accomplished this season.
“I’m going to remember that we did a lot better than I thought we were going to do when we started out,” he said. “Anytime you can exceed your own expectations, that’s a pretty good mark.”
