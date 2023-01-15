Area high school teams and Historically Black Colleges and Universities will combine to take part in Monday’s Bridge Builders Classic in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The basketball teams will take part in a day filled with games and other competitions at the University of South Alabama’s Mitchell Center.
The event begins at 9 a.m. with Blount taking on McIntosh, followed at 10:30 a.m. with Baker and reigning Class 7A Player of the Year Lebaron Philon taking on LeFlore.
At 1 p.m., Alabama State will take on Alabama A&M in a women’s basketball game. At 3 p.m. a performance by Fast Lane Yungstaz will take place, with the Alabama State and Alabama A&M men’s teams set to play at 3:30 p.m. At halftime of the men’s game there will be a Battle of the Bands, Drum Major Challenge and Drum Line Battle between the bands of Alabama State and Alabama A&M.
Multi-entry tickets for the Bridge Builder Classic are $25 each, while single-entry tickets are priced at $20 each.
Other area high school teams are also scheduled to play on Monday. Among the games scheduled (according to the Alabama High School Athletic Association website) include Cottage Hill Christian vs. West Morgan at Thompson at 4 p.m., Robertsdale at Vigor at 1:30 p.m., Murphy vs. St. Luke’s at Vigor at 6 p.m. and Spanish Fort at Mary G. Montgomery at 7:30 p.m.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.