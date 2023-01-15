Prep basketball

Area high school teams and Historically Black Colleges and Universities will combine to take part in Monday’s Bridge Builders Classic in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The basketball teams will take part in a day filled with games and other competitions at the University of South Alabama’s Mitchell Center.

The event begins at 9 a.m. with Blount taking on McIntosh, followed at 10:30 a.m. with Baker and reigning Class 7A Player of the Year Lebaron Philon taking on LeFlore.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.