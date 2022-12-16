Orange Beach defensive back-kick returner Chris Pearson was hoping to get the attention of college scouts Friday night in the annual Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) North-South All-Star Game at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Mission accomplished.
The former UAB commit, who announced his decommitment after the Blazers’ coaching change, was the runaway choice as the South team’s Most Valuable Player, leading the team to a 42-7 victory. Pearson, who made nine tackles on defense, eight of which were solo stops, really ignited the South effort with his 62-yard interception return for a touchdown, followed only moments later by a 35-yard punt return for another score, both coming in the third quarter and giving the South team a 42-0 lead.
Pearson said he intends to announce his college choice on Saturday, but admitted he was still open to hearing from schools that may be interested. And he may have a certain school in mind in that regard.
“I just wanted to go out here and show how good I was against some of the best people from the North,” Pearson said. “I just wanted to show out one last time.”
Asked if there were any schools he’d like to hear from, Pearson said, “Auburn, hit my line.”
After the game, South head coach Erik Speakman of Opelika, a self-described Auburn guy, said he was going to head to the team’s locker room at that moment and give someone at Auburn a call.
“He’s an incredible player,” Speakman said of Pearson. “I guess just playing (Class) 4A down there at Orange Beach he was kind of an unknown. We knew about him, obviously, as coaches in the state. But I just told the TV guys he’s going to have a lot of people texting him after this game. Hopefully Auburn will. I’m an Auburn guy and they’re about to get a phone call when I get in the locker room.”
Pearson also had five punt returns for 72 yards and a score and he wasn’t the only player from the Mobile area to have a good showing for the South. Theodore running back Brayden Jenkins had 32 yards rushing and 19 yards receiving, the receiving yards leading to a touchdown. Fairhope quarterback Caden Creel was 6 of 11 passing for 81 yards and a touchdown and he rushed for 25 yards. UMS-Wright running back Cole Blaylock had 48 receiving yards on two catches and rushed for four yards.
The game started slowly with neither team scoring in the first period, but the South found the end zone in the second period and made several return visits the rest of the way. The South lead 14-0 at halftime, then scored 28 more points in the third quarter, adding another touchdown in the fourth period.
The North’s only score came on a 4-yard pass from Buckhorn’s Terrence Johnson to Sparkman’s Malachi Jones for a touchdown on the final play of the game. Center Point running back Troy Bruce, who rushed for 87 yards, was named the North MVP.
South players and coaches alike noted afterward they believed the team’s closeness during the week and a serious and committed practice schedule was the difference as the team was never threatened by the North. The South team collected 223 yards of total offense while the North managed just 163. The South also had the punt return and two Pick Six scores.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
