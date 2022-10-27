Cottage Hill ended its season on a winning note Thursday night, passing its way to a 36-15 victory over playoff-bound St. Luke’s on the Wildcats’ home field. The Warriors started quickly, recovering a fumble on a short kickoff to start the game and parlaying it into a 35-yard touchdown pass two plays later and grabbed an 8-0 lead.
St. Luke’s would tie the game 8-8 on its next possession, but Cottage Hill would score 28 unanswered points from there — 21 of those in the first half — and cruise to the victory, the Warriors’ third straight to end the season.
Cottage Hill bows out of the 2022 season with an overall record of 5-5 and a 3-2 mark in Class 3A, Region 1 games. St. Luke’s, which waits to discover its seeding and opponent in the Class 2A playoffs, ends the regular season with a 4-6 overall mark and 3-4 record in region play.
“We hate we didn’t get an opportunity to go to the playoffs but we won our last three and I think we can build on that for next year, so we’re looking forward to that,” Cottage Hill head coach Bobby Parrish said following the game.
Cottage Hill’s offense was led by quarterback Tenereo Rowser Jr, who threw for five touchdowns against the Wildcats, including four in the first half. He spread the passes around and even had a few passes that would have been good for big gains dropped.
“I thought he played well,” Parrish said. “I think for the last three or four weeks he’s been playing — you know he started out slow at the beginning of the season with a new offensive coordinator. There were some things he had to learn that we were doing. He got the ball out of his hand, because earlier he was holding on to the ball a little bit too long. But as you could see tonight he was getting the ball out of his hand quick.”
The first TD throw was a 35-yarder to Kelvin McBride. A two-point conversion made it 8-0 Warriors with only 50 seconds of play erased. Cottage Hill tied the game at the 4:20 mark of the first period on a 6-yard run by quarterback Brandon Cooks and a successful two-point play knotted the score at 8-all.
Cottage Hill returned before the end of the first period with Rowser finding Kaden Washam on an 8-yard scoring pass. The point-after kick made it 15-8. Early in the second period Rowser threw a 15-yard scoring strike to Trent Thomas, then found Thomas’ twin brother Tyler on a 13-yard scoring pass two minutes later to take a 29-8 lead, where the score stood at halftime.
Neither team scored in the third period, but Cottage Hill added its final TD play just 83 seconds into the final quarter on a Rowser pass to Trent Thomas that covered 8 yards.
St. Luke’s finished the scoring with 1:50 left to play on a 1-yard run by Kamerion Chambers.
“We were not (looking ahead to the playoffs),” St. Luke’s head coach Ronn Lee said. “We came out and gave it our best shot tonight. … (Parrish) has a good football team and they felt like they had us outmanned. I think our kids played as well as they could.
“… I wish we would have had a better showing, but I’m certainly not blaming our kids. I would say that Cottage Hill had a lot to do with us not playing well tonight.”
Here are the remaining high school football scores involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area from Thursday night:
Gulf Shores 56, B.C. Rain 27
Foley 28, Jackson-Olin 12
Mountain Brook 41, Baker 7
Jackson 44, Davidson 14
Orange Beach 31, Fruitdale 16
