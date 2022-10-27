Prep football

Cottage Hill head coach Bobby Parrish talks with his team following Thursday's win

 Tommy Hicks

Cottage Hill ended its season on a winning note Thursday night, passing its way to a 36-15 victory over playoff-bound St. Luke’s on the Wildcats’ home field. The Warriors started quickly, recovering a fumble on a short kickoff to start the game and parlaying it into a 35-yard touchdown pass two plays later and grabbed an 8-0 lead.

St. Luke’s would tie the game 8-8 on its next possession, but Cottage Hill would score 28 unanswered points from there — 21 of those in the first half — and cruise to the victory, the Warriors’ third straight to end the season.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

