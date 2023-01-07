The Cottage Hill Christian Warriors’ boys’ basketball team started quickly and continued with strong doses of offense and defense throughout its home game against Mobile Christian Friday night, demonstrating its variety of strengths in an 85-54 victory.
Five players scored 11 or more points as Cottage Hill controlled the game from start to finish.
In the girls’ game, Mobile Christian overcame a double-digit deficit at one point to tie the game in regulation and claim a 56-54 overtime win over the Warriors.
The Thomas twins — Trent and Tyler, sons of head coach Adam Thomas — led the way along with Shadrick Toodle Jr., Kelvon McBride and Tenereo Rowser Jr. Tyler Thomas, aided by five 3-pointers, scored 18 points, with Trent Thomas adding 17 points. Toodle Jr. had 18 points, including a couple of dunks, while McBride added 13 points and Rowser Jr. had 11.
The Warriors led 25-19 after the first period, but then built a lot of separation in the second quarter, taking a 57-34 halftime lead. The third quarter was much the same as the second, with the Warriors moving out front 78-42. The fourth quarter was played with a running clock.
And while the offensive showing was solid — Cottage Hill averaged more than 21 points a quarter in the eight-minute quarters, including a seven-point final period — it was the defensive effort that most pleased Adam Thomas.
“We’re a defensive-minded team and I teach them that way, we coach them that way and we practice that way,” he said. “We spend a lot of time on defense and if you watch the game we move through some defenses quite often. It’s just part of us trying to learn what works best for us in different situations so it’s always good for us to have different challenges.
“This is the first time we’ve played Mobile Christian so being able to work through some of our defenses tonight, and seeing some things that work and some things we need to tweak, we’re excited about that because we get excited about that and fine-tuning that and making sure we don’t have any holes as we move forward.”
Mobile Christian was led by Michael Moore, who scored 17 points, with Nicklaus Allen and Jason Todd scoring nine points each and LeGarrius Sims scoring seven points.
GIRLS
Mobile Christian 56, Cottage Hill Christian 54 (OT): With 38.6 seconds remaining in regulation, Mobile Christian’s Caroline Booker nailed a 3-pointer from the left corner that gave the Leopards a 45-44 lead after trailing much of the second half. With 26.1 seconds to go, Cottage Hill’s Jessie Gibbs scored a basket that put her team back in front by a point. But a foul with 9.8 seconds to play sent Mobile Christian’s Morgan Sims to the free throw line. She made one of the two shots, leaving the game knotted 46-46, which is where it remained at the end of regulation.
In the extra period, Booker opened things with another 3-pointer from the left corner and the Leopards never trailed again, building as much as a five-point advantage. Still, Cottage Hill stayed close and had its chances. When Taylor Davidson dropped in a 3-pointer with 5.3 seconds to play it cut Mobile Christian’s lead to 56-54, but the Warriors would get no closer and that’s where the scoring ended.
Booker had a huge game for the Leopards, scoring 32 points, including five in overtime. Elle Roberts added 10, with Sims scoring four and Hadley Kelly adding two points in overtime. For Cottage Hill, Ashlyn Newton’s 15 points was tops on the night. Davidson added 13, with Dakota Freeman and Sydney Roossinck scoring six points each.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
