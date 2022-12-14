David Cutcliffe laughs when asked for his official title with the Southeastern Conference.
“I’m the special assistant to the commissioner for football relations, whatever that means,” Cutcliffe said. “All I need is a beet farm and I’ll be Dwight Schrute.”
Technically, Schrute was the assistant to the regional manager (not to be confused with the assistant regional manager) on the hit show “The Office.” He bears little resemblance to Cutcliffe.
Even if the title is a mouthful, Cutcliffe is uniquely qualified to make sure the 14 head football coaches around the SEC know they have one of their own to connect with at the conference office. The Birmingham native was the head coach at Ole Miss from 1999-2004 where he compiled a 44-29 record that included a 10-3 mark and Cotton Bowl win in 2003. He also had a 10-win season at Duke before retiring from coaching in 2021. As an assistant at Tennessee, he coached Peyton Manning and recruited Tee Martin from Williamson High School, which resulted in the Volunteers’ most recent national championship in 1999.
Cutcliffe was back in Mobile last week for the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic at Hancock Whitney Stadium. His son, Chris, the head coach at Oxford High School, led the Mississippi squad in the game.
Alabama rallied from a 10-0 deficit with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to claim a 14-10 win.
Cutcliffe sat in the stands with his wife, Karen, and their daughter-in-law, Molly. Chris and Molly already have four boys with one more on the way, making a full basketball squad.
Cutcliffe watched the game like a typical dad and doting grandfather but also like a coach.
He marveled over Thompson defensive lineman Peter Woods (the eventual Alabama MVP who is headed to Clemson) and linebacker Suntarine Perkins (the eventual Mississippi MVP who is committed to Ole Miss but still being heavily pursued by Alabama).
“I used to say if they would let college coaches come to this game every year, I could fill an entire roster,” Cutcliffe said. “There are some guys like No. 4 [Perkins] who just move differently from everybody else. He would probably be their best player on offense if they played him there.
“I always told our coaches that you should be able to go scout a game without a roster and be able to tell right away which guys could play at our level. If you needed a roster, he couldn’t play for us.”
One such player who stood out to Cutcliffe was current Duke star quarterback Riley Leonard. Cutcliffe knew right away he had a gem in the Fairhope High School standout, who was also a star on the basketball court.
“Riley is a phenomenal human being. You don’t meet many like him,” Cutcliffe said. “I knew the first time I met him he was different. After just a couple of weeks of him being at Duke, I told our staff that he had a chance to be a first-round NFL draft pick. He has quick hands and even quick fingers. When I saw him shoot a basketball it was like watching Greg Maddux pitch. He just had a perfect grip and great control of his fingers. When you see a player in any sport put the ball in the palm of his hand, you know right away he’s going to have trouble being consistent throwing the ball.”
On the surface, Leonard doesn’t have much in common with Cutcliffe’s most famous pupil, Peyton Manning. But the coach believes there are more similarities than differences.
“He’s very much like Peyton in his attention to detail and his attitude about work,” Cutcliffe said. “Both guys bring joy to the hard work of preparation and that rubs off on everyone on the team.”
Cutcliffe has recruited players across the country, but he still has a message for coaches looking far and wide for talent.
“Recruiting is so national now,” Cutcliffe said. “But I remember telling Phillip Fulmer that we needed to sign 10 guys every year who understood what it meant to play against Alabama or Georgia. I still think that’s true. These players in this game are going to know what those rivalries are all about.”
