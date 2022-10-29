With the conclusion of the regular season Friday night, Alabama High School Athletic Association teams now either look to the state playoffs or take a break before beginning preparations for the 2023 season.
Seventeen teams in the Lagniappe coverage area qualified for the AHSAA state playoffs that begin next week. In Class 1A through 6A it will take five straight wins to capture a state championship while in Class 7A the magic number of four straight. The single-elimination playoffs features four teams advancing from each region in each of the seven classifications.
Four local teams are moving forward in Class 7A, 6A and 5A, with two teams each earning playoff spots in Class 4A and 2A and one team making the mark in Class 3A. There are no local teams that compete in Class 1A.
The top two teams in each region receive home games in the first round of play, with the other two playoff representatives playing on the road.
Here are the first-round matchups for games involving teams from the Lagniappe coverage area:
