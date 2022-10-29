Prep football

With the conclusion of the regular season Friday night, Alabama High School Athletic Association teams now either look to the state playoffs or take a break before beginning preparations for the 2023 season.

Seventeen teams in the Lagniappe coverage area qualified for the AHSAA state playoffs that begin next week. In Class 1A through 6A it will take five straight wins to capture a state championship while in Class 7A the magic number of four straight. The single-elimination playoffs features four teams advancing from each region in each of the seven classifications.

