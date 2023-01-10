Hal Williams, who worked in the South Alabama athletics department for 25 years before his retirement in June of 2018, died Tuesday in New Orleans. On Sunday as he was walking with family members to the New Orleans Saints game, Williams suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to Tulane Medical Center.
He was placed in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit, where he remained until his death.
Williams’ son, Kevin, confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Thursday night.
“This is the absolute hardest post or anything I’ve ever had to type out so I will just say it — Dad lost his battle today surrounded by all of us,” the post read. “I want to thank all of you for all the text, phone calls, and messages about dad. I truly believe he felt all of the prayers.”
South Alabama athletics director Dr. Joel Erdmann said the loss will be felt, not only throughout the university’s campus, but throughout the Mobile community.
“From a professional and colleague point of view, I don’t know anyone that loved the Jags more than him,” Erdmann said. “He touched thousands of lives in an amazingly positive way. The impact that he had on students and student-athletes and those he interacted with, from our fan base and members of our community, I don’t think can ever be fully understood.
“On a personal note, he was a mentor, a friend, and someone I am very proud to call my friend.”
A popular figure on the South Alabama campus, Williams was a Mobile native who graduated from Murphy High School. He attended The Citadel where he played football but his career was cut short after suffering an injury. He returned to Mobile and enrolled at South Alabama where he graduated in 1976.
While a student at South Alabama, Williams served as a student trainer and coach for the men’s basketball team under Jimmy Taylor and Cliff Ellis. After graduation he was hired as the first women’s basketball coach at Cumberland, Tenn., Junior College. Later, he was named the school’s men’s basketball coach and athletics director. While there, he received his master’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University.
Returning to Mobile, he was hired as the boys’ and girls’ basketball coach and the golf coach at McGill-Toolen and he led the golf team to three state championships. He was hired at South Alabama in 1988 as the golf coach and NCAA compliance officer. He led the Jags’ men’s team to three Sun Belt Conference championships.
Later, Williams would move to a strictly administrative role within the South Alabama athletics department and he finished his career at the school as the associate athletics director for athletic facilities.
Williams is survived by his wife, Kathryn and their four sons: Kevin, Michael, John and Tyler.
Visitation is scheduled Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 4-6 p.m. at the Mitchell Center on the South Alabama campus, followed by a short reflection time from 6-6:45 p.m.featuring a few select speakers. Funeral service is set Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church on Airport Blvd.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
