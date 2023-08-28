There was a noticeable vibe within the South Alabama football building on Monday. Game Week has arrived. The Jaguars will travel to New Orleans on Saturday for a 7 p.m. game at Yulman Stadium matching two of the higher ranked teams among Group of 5 conferences.
Tulane, coming off a 12-2 seasons that included the American Athletic Conference championship and a 46-45 win over Southern Cal in the Cotton Bowl, is ranked No. 23 in the USA Today/Coaches preseason poll.
Saturday’s game will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU.
South Alabama is coming off its best season as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) team, finishing last year at 10-3 overall and 7-1 in Sun Belt Conference play. The Jaguars have received votes in many preseason Top 25 polls but are not ranked.
“It’s always a fun time when you get your team ready from the transition of fall camp to Week 1,” South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack, entering his third season in charge of the program, said at his weekly press conference on Monday. “It just so happens that we have what I would argue is one of the best Group of 5 matchups in all of college football in the first week of the season on national television against Tulane.
“We have had a really good fall camp. I think that speaks to a program in Year 3 and to the experience of our roster, 20 returning starters on our team, coordinators back on both sides of the ball, so we’ve been able to focus on some of the finer details as we go through our final installations, even Install 1 and 2 look different with an experienced football team.”
Wommack noted the respect he has for Tulane, its players and coaching staff, and said the game will be “a challenge,” but it is one he and his team is looking forward to experiencing. Because of the preseason attention received by both teams, Wommack said there is a “great opportunity” for the Jags in the season-opener.
SMITH TO MISS SEASON: Wommack announced the Jags went through preseason drills relatively healthy, but said defensive tackle Ed Smith, who was expected to play a reserve role for the Jags, will miss the entire season with a knee injury that occurred on the final play of a recent practice. The 6-foot-2, 290-pounder who appeared in nine games last year as a freshman, is scheduled to undergo surgery sometime this week and return to the team for the 2024 season.
JAGS SELL TICKET ALLOTMENT: According to Greg Keel, South Alabama’s assistant athletics director for external relations and tickets, the school has sold each of the 500 tickets it was allotted for the Tulane game. The school is not planning on seeking more tickets above its initial allotment.
PUNTER WILL BE NEW: When former All-Sun Belt selection Jack Brooks of Australia decided not to return for his final year of eligibility — he recently graduated — the Jags were left to fill the position he held the past four seasons. Jack Martin, Finland’s Aleksi Pulkkinen and David Delgado are vying for the job, with Martin expected to be the starter on Saturday.
“That is one thing that you can’t make up for, is experience,” Wommack said. “… We’re going to walk out there with a punter who doesn’t have those things from an experience standpoint, but I think operationally I have been really pleased with those guys. Our op times are better than anything we’ve had the last couple of years in terms of how quickly we’re getting the ball off. Our placements and distances are farther and even more accurate than where we were a year ago. But we’ve got to do those things in games.”
FEW FRESHMAN TO CONTRIBUTE: While saying he has been pleased with what he has seen for many of the high school signees who signed with the program and joined the team either in the spring or fall, Wommack said it doesn’t appear at this moment many true freshmen will play big roles for the team as, for example, running back/kick returner Braylon McReynolds did a year ago. And it is not a reflection on their talent or abilities.
“We have impressive players at every (position) level … but I don’t know that any of those guys will have a major role on our team, especially when you have 20 returning starters. But at the same time you have to do a great job of bringing those guys along in building a program year in and year out. I don’t think it speaks to their ability to come in and play as much as it speaks to having a much healthier roster than we’ve had the last two or three years.”
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.