South Alabama football

South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack

 AJ Henderson/Sun Belt Conference

There was a noticeable vibe within the South Alabama football building on Monday. Game Week has arrived. The Jaguars will travel to New Orleans on Saturday for a 7 p.m. game at Yulman Stadium matching two of the higher ranked teams among Group of 5 conferences.

Tulane, coming off a 12-2 seasons that included the American Athletic Conference championship and a 46-45 win over Southern Cal in the Cotton Bowl, is ranked No. 23 in the USA Today/Coaches preseason poll.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.