LendingTree Bowl

Southern Miss RB Frank Gore Jr.

Frank Gore Jr. ran for what seemed miles and miles Saturday night, leading Southern Miss to a 38-24 victory over Rice in the LendingTree Bowl at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.

The Golden Eagles’ running back carried the ball 21 times for 329 yards and two touchdowns, scoring on runs of 64 and 55 yards. In so doing, Gore broke the all-time record for most rushing yards in a NCAA bowl game, breaking the former mark of 317 and Camerun Peoples for App State in the 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl against North Texas. He had three runs of more than 50 yards.

