Frank Gore Jr. ran for what seemed miles and miles Saturday night, leading Southern Miss to a 38-24 victory over Rice in the LendingTree Bowl at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.
The Golden Eagles’ running back carried the ball 21 times for 329 yards and two touchdowns, scoring on runs of 64 and 55 yards. In so doing, Gore broke the all-time record for most rushing yards in a NCAA bowl game, breaking the former mark of 317 and Camerun Peoples for App State in the 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl against North Texas. He had three runs of more than 50 yards.
And that wasn’t all. Gore also threw a touchdown pass from the Wildcat formation, connecting with former Baldwin County standout Ty Mims on an 18-yard strike that tied the game at 24-24.
“Thanks to my O-line, they opened up a lot of good holes and got me into the secondary,” Gore, the game’s Most Valuable Player, said afterward. “As Coach (Hall) said, the first person could rarely tackle me. And if you’re able to get down the field untouched, that leads to a lot of big plays.”
He said he wasn’t concerned about statistics, only performing and helping his team win.
“I just kept playing.,” he said. “I didn’t even worry about the stats. Once we went down, the stats went out the door and I just focused on getting the (bowl) trophy and winning for my teammates.”
The son of former college and NFL standout Frank Gore Sr., who rushed for 16,000 yards in the NFL, the Southern Miss running back said his focus is on establishing his own identity, though he doesn’t mind a little trash talk with dad.
“I try not to focus on that, because every man is going to be himself,” Gore said. “I just try to work on myself, growing myself and just, day-in and day-out, watch my growth and make sure I’m doing the little things to be successful. … (but) I told him when he came on the field and let him know that I’m the best in the family.”
USM head coach Will Hall said Gore has been a leader for the Golden Eagles all season long.
“He’s a special guy,” Hall said. “He’s really learned how to be a leader. He’s really learned how to handle the responsibility of being Frank Gore Jr., and he has embraced that, and he’s embraced the whole deal of to whom much is given, much is required.
“… Everybody in life wants to get blessed, but not everybody wants the responsibility of being a blessing. He has accepted that responsibility. These kids will tell you, he brings it every day. … He’s always intense and competitive and I’m just really proud he was able to have a performance like this on a national stage where a lot of people could see it. He’s got a chip on his shoulder like his short coach does.”
Southern Miss, which finishes the season 7-6 and gives the Sun Belt Conference a 2-0 start to the bowl season (Troy defeated Texas-San Antonio on Friday), held a 17-3 first-half lead, but the Owls stormed back in the third quarter, scoring 21 unanswered points to take a 24-17 lead. But USM responded with 21 unanswered points of its own to gain the 38-24 lead and the win.
“Just a special, special night for everybody who’s affiliated with our program, from our fans to our coaches, to our wives, to our players, parents, everybody, because everybody who’s been a part of this program the last two years know what a tough build this has been,” Hall said. “I thank the good Lord for being in this position. I thank the good Lord for the opportunity to be in this position. Also for the kids that we inherited and the kids that we were able to recruit through a really tough situation to be able to build this program back. “
Southern Miss drove 75 yards in only six plays on its first possession of the game to grab a 7-0 lead. The touchdown came on a 19-yard pass from Trey Lowe to Jakarius Caston who made a great catch while well covered in the end zone. Briggs Bourgeois added the point-after kick.
Early in the second period Gore, who rushed for 108 yards in the first half, gave the Golden Eagles a 14-0 lead when he took a handoff, slipped to the right sideline and outran the Rice defense for 64 yards and a score.
Rice finally got on the scoreboard with 6:04 to play in the half when Christian VanSickle booted a 34-yard field goal that ended a drive in which the Owls produced three consecutive 20-yard gains, only to have the drive fizzle out, settling for the field goal. USM matched the field goal less than four minutes later with Bourgeois connecting from 18 yards out, giving Southern Miss a 17-3 halftime lead.
Rice closed the gap early in the third quarter when receiver Isaiah Esdale hauled in a 26-yard scoring pass from quarterback A.J. Padgett to close out a seven-play, 80-yard drive. Esdale slipped behind the USM secondary and was wide open just short of the end zone when he made the catch.
On the second play from scrimmage on the ensuing USM possession, a fumbled handoff was recovered by Rice’s Ikenna Enechukwa on the Golden Eagles’ 32 yard line. On their first play the Owls scored another touchdown when Padgett and Esdale hooked up again, with Esdale getting behind defenders once more for the touchdown catch. Suddenly, it was 17-17.
The game was tied but the game’s momentum had definitely shifted to the Rice sideline.
The Owls weren’t finished. With 5:06 left in the quarter they produced their third TD pass, once again to a wide-open receiver. This time it was Padgett tossing an 18-yard strike to Bradley Rozner as Rice took its first lead of the game, 24-17.
Southern Miss responded near the end of the quarter when Gore, in the Wildcat position, threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Mims for a touchdown, knotting the game at 24-all. It was the running back’s seventh career TD pass and his third of the year.
Southern Miss regained the lead and the momentum less than a minute into the fourth quarter when Lowe tossed a 26-yard strike in the right-hand corner of the end zone to Jason Brownlee, making it 31-24.
Looking to add points to perhaps put the game away, Gore fumbled and Rice recovered at the Owls’ 31 with 4:47 to play but three plays later they faced fourth down and 14 and punted the ball away. USM took over with 3:10 left in the game.
And Gore made up for the fumble, running 56 yards for a touchdown on the ensuing play after the punt to push Southern Miss to a 38-24 lead with 2:57 to play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.