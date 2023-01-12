Prep football

Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly with Mr. Football Ryan Williams

 Tommy Hicks

Ryan Williams was scheduled for an intense workout Thursday night. And he wasn't canceling his plans, even after being named Mr. Football by the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) earlier in the day at the group’s annual awards luncheon in Montgomery.

Those who know him best say his dedication to getting better each day, the hard work he has put in, is the reason his parents will probably need to add an extra room onto their home to house all the trophies and awards he has won in the past few weeks, and the awards that could come in the future.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022

