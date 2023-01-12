Ryan Williams was scheduled for an intense workout Thursday night. And he wasn't canceling his plans, even after being named Mr. Football by the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) earlier in the day at the group’s annual awards luncheon in Montgomery.
Those who know him best say his dedication to getting better each day, the hard work he has put in, is the reason his parents will probably need to add an extra room onto their home to house all the trophies and awards he has won in the past few weeks, and the awards that could come in the future.
“Honestly, wholeheartedly, he’s putting in that work, and it’s paying off for him,” said his father, Ryan Williams Sr., a former standout at B.C. Rain who also played at Auburn. “As a dad and a football lover, when you see a kid actually putting the work in, and you get what you’re supposed to get out of it, it’s a win. But as a dad, I shed a tear when y’all called his name knowing that it’s worth it.
“He’s had ups and down and this road hasn’t been smooth and easy. There’s been hills and valleys. And seeing him want to continue to work, that’s the thing. After he won it and everything is over, we’re still working out this evening. That type of work ethic, I’m proud of him.”
The Mr. Football selection — he becomes the first sophomore to win the award as well as the first player from Saraland to be named Mr. Football — caps a season in which he led the Spartans to a 14-1 record and the Class 6A state championship (the first in the school’s history), was named the Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year, was named Most Valuable Player in the Class 6A state title game, was named Lagniappe Class 6A-7A Player of the Year and was a first-team ASWA All-State selection.
And he also committed to Alabama, the program he plans to sign with following his senior season … two years from now.
“Whatever comes with the perks and awards, it’s based on hard work,” Williams Sr. said. “That’s something nobody can take away from him is the hard work. You can take the awards away, he’s still going to want to work out this evening. Every time, we’re going to earn it.”
Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly had plenty of praise for Williams.
“Ryan has had an amazing year and his body of work on the field speaks for itself,” he said. “It’s one of the best years, I think ever, from a high school football player. The thing I’m most proud of is just his consistency day in and day out. The kind of young man that he is in the locker room and the kind of young man he is in his approach and how he comes to work every day at practice, the humble nature. That’s the combination that you don’t see a whole lot.
“He’s a young man with a ton of God-given ability but with a work ethic and a humble approach that creates some special things to happen. I think his future is extremely bright, not so much just because of the physical stuff on the field but the kind of young man he is and how hard he works day in and day out, both in the classroom and on the field. It’s a tremendous honor for Ryan, for our program and our school and our community.”
Williams, who was also named ASWA Class 6A Back of the Year at Thursday’s banquet, had a stellar season for the Spartans. As a receiver he caught 88 passes for 1,641 yards and 24 touchdowns and averaged 18.6 yards per reception. As a ball carrier, he had 57 attempts for 700 yards and 15 touchdowns, an average of 12.28 yards per carry. He also had 15 kickoff returns for 132 yards and 29 punt returns for 385 yards and two more scores.
That comes to a total offense of 2,858 yards and 41 touchdowns.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder becomes the eighth player from the Mobile-Baldwin area to be named Mr. Football since it began in 1982. The most recent prior to Williams was Spanish Fort quarterback Tyler Johnston in 2015. Others include Daphne running back T.J. Yeldon (2011), Foley wide receiver Julio Jones (2007), Williamson quarterback JaMarcus Russell (2002), Blount defensive lineman DeMarco McNeil (1998), Vigor running back Darrell “Lectron” Williams (1988) and Vigor quarterback Tommy Compton (1982). Compton was the first-ever Mr. Football winner.
“It definitely means a lot, not only being the first sophomore (to win it), but just winning it in general, and being the first to win it at my school,” Williams said afterward. “When I came to the high school, I said I wanted to leave a legacy for my school and myself and I feel like I’m starting to do that.”
As to the season he produced, Williams said he is proud of what he has accomplished but he doesn’t intend on relaxing on his accomplishments.
“I know that the harder you work the more it’s going to pay off,” he said. “I enjoy the work because I know that’s a part of it. I know if you don’t work, you’re not going to get anything out of the outcome and you’re going to be upset when it all comes out. I’ve been on the other end where I didn’t work as hard, but that was in my seventh-grade year. From now on, I’m going to put in as much work as I possibly can and whatever happens in the end, I’m going to accept it. Luckily this year, there’s some pretty good stuff.”
In truth, Williams said, the personal awards are great, but there’s another trophy that was earned this season he holds above all the others.
“Really, what meant the most was the state championship, because it was the first in school history,” he said. “Even all the accolades after the season, I appreciate them and I’m glad that I was chosen to receive all these accolades, but the state championship is really what meant the most to me and my city deserves to get another one under my belt while I’m here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.