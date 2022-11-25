So, who ya got?
This week’s Iron Bowl is expected to be an emotional one — Auburn is playing on emotion, led by interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams and Alabama fans will likely be witnessing the final home game for quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. in Crimson Tide uniforms. Then again, this is always an emotional game, regardless of the circumstances.
And the circumstances for this year’s Alabama-Auburn matchup is interesting, to be sure. The Tigers are 5-6 overall and need a win over Alabama to become bowl eligible. Auburn has won two of the three games with Williams as head coach after the firing of Bryan Harsin and the Tigers are playing with an obvious emotional boost.
Alabama, at 9-2, is not expected to be able to get back in the College Football Playoff picture, but they are of course solidly in the running for a big bowl invitation; a win will assure that happens. And, of course, it’s the Iron Bowl.
It should be noted there are several examples in the past in which the underdog has won the Iron Bowl. But those quizzed by Lagniappe don’t see that happening this year. Of the 16 sportswriters, TV and radio personalities who responded to a request to predict the score of the Iron Bowl and offer a short reason for their prediction, all 16 picked Alabama to win the game.
In almost every case, the emotional jolt Williams has provided at Auburn was mentioned, yet those who noted the Williams factor also suggested Alabama’s talent pool is deeper and will have a greater impact on the game.
Here are the are predictions:
Ivan Maisel, On3 Sports senior editor: Alabama 27, Auburn 10: The re-energized Tigers will make the Tide work, but talent is talent.
John Zenor, Associated Press sports: Alabama 27, Auburn 17: Auburn has picked up its play considerably lately and Alabama, while still quite good, has slipped from its usual dominance. But the Crimson Tide still has the two best players on the field — Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr.
Chris Low, ESPN college football writer: Alabama 34, Auburn 17: Cadillac Williams has his alma mater playing with a renewed sense of purpose, but Alabama has Bryce Young. Just like a year ago, Young will be the difference in his final game at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Corey Labounty, Mobile sports radio host: Alabama 27 Auburn 13: Alabama wants to get to 10 wins and maintain the standard that predecessors have set.
Jon Johnson, Dothan Eagle sports editor: Alabama 31, Auburn 13: Auburn will be playing with much emotion under the guidance of Cadillac Williams, but Alabama simply has more talent and depth to wear down the Tigers when it counts the most.
Jake Crain, Crain & Company sports show: Alabama 34, Auburn 17. Carnell Williams has done a great job for the Tigers in his interim role but lining up in the eye and trying to mash Alabama while using Robby Ashford as a drop-back passer isn’t going to work. The weather may be dicey, but Alabama will find a way to score a TD late in the third quarter to ice it. Alabama wins but Auburn covers the +22.
Creg Stephenson, AL.com sportswriter: Alabama 31, Auburn 13:This is certainly a more interesting game than it looked like it would be three weeks ago, given how Cadillac Williams has re-energized the Auburn team since taking over as interim coach. Nick Saban's Alabama team is still far more talented than the Tigers, however, and playing at home gives the Crimson Tide enough of an edge to win relatively comfortably.
Tim Taylor (Pigskin Pete), Mobile sports radio host: Alabama 21, Auburn 13: Momentum seems to be with Auburn in this Iron Bowl with a revived Tigers team and an Alabama team that knows their national playoff hopes are all but dashed. The Tide still finds a way to prevail.
Tommy Deas, USA Today sports editor: Alabama 31, Auburn 21: Auburn doesn’t win in Tuscaloosa, or hasn’t for a long time. The best team usually wins this one, and even though Alabama isn’t up to the highest standards of the Nick Saban dynasty this season it’s still a far cry better than Auburn. The Tigers will play hard for Cadillac Williams, but Alabama will play better.
Dennis Dodd, CBS Sports writer: Alabama 30, Auburn 14: Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr ride off into the sunset with more Iron Bowl glory. Will this be their last college game?
Randy Kennedy, “The Randy Kennedy Show” radio host: Alabama 27, Auburn 10. Alabama fans need to appreciate the last appearance in Bryant-Denny for perhaps the best offensive player (Bryce Young) and defensive player (Will Anderson) in program history. Auburn is playing inspired football under Cadillac Williams, which should keep this one close for a while.
Wally Hall, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette columnist: Alabama 42, Auburn 31. The Iron Bowl is the closest a War Eagle gets to postseason play.
Ron Higgins, LSU Tiger Details columnist: Alabama 37, Auburn 17: Coach Mercedes-Benz (Nick Saban) jumps off the starting line quickly against Coach Cadillac. Bryce Young jumpstarts 'Bama’s offense, the Tide defense lets the air out of the Auburn offense and the Tigers' roadside assistance shows up too little, too late.
Darron Patterson, Lagniappe sports contributor: Alabama 35, Auburn 10:Bryce Young's farewell to Bryant-Denny Stadium will be memorable. He has the Tide's engines tuned up much better than Auburn's Cadillac.
Peter Albrecht, WKRG anchor: Alabama 30, Auburn 13. Auburn will try to run the ball to kill clock and keep it close, but Alabama is superior in all phases and is playing at home.
Glenn Guilbeau, Outkick the Coverage SEC columnist: Alabama 27, Auburn 20: Nick Saban faces his fifth Auburn coach in 16 years. Bear Bryant only went against three in 25 seasons. Saban lost to three of them — Tommy Tuberville, Gene Chizik and Gus Malzahn — and should have lost to Bryan Harsin last season. But he will not lose to Coach Cadillac, whose team will continue to play well during his interim, Pre-Lane Kiffin run and have a chance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.