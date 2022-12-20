South Alabama football

As it turns out, having an 8 p.m. kickoff for Wednesday’s New Orleans Bowl is a good thing for the South Alabama coaching staff. While the Jaguars are busy getting ready for their first bowl game since 2016 — and looking for the program’s first bowl victory — the coaching staff will have other matters to attend to at the start of the day, as Wednesday is also the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period.

Getting signatures on grants-in-aid for future teams will receive priority treatment before the team loads on buses for a short drive from their Canal Street hotel to the Caesars Superdome to face Western Kentucky.

