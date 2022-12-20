As it turns out, having an 8 p.m. kickoff for Wednesday’s New Orleans Bowl is a good thing for the South Alabama coaching staff. While the Jaguars are busy getting ready for their first bowl game since 2016 — and looking for the program’s first bowl victory — the coaching staff will have other matters to attend to at the start of the day, as Wednesday is also the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period.
Getting signatures on grants-in-aid for future teams will receive priority treatment before the team loads on buses for a short drive from their Canal Street hotel to the Caesars Superdome to face Western Kentucky.
The timing of the game and the start of the early signing period creates an interesting dynamic for head coach Kane Wommack and his staff.
“That's a first for me,” Wommack said recently. “This is my 23rd bowl game, but my first one with signing day and the game on the same day. I'm glad it's an 8 p.m. kick in that regard. Signing days have taken on a bit of a different approach than what we've been used to about 10 years ago where those were pageants and festivities all to themselves. It was an entire day event.
“Because of the multiple signing days now, that's not as much of the case. We kind of do more of the signing day parties at the very end in February. Now, you don't have to hover over a fax machine in your home building. They can now sign it with their hand [electronically] on a touch screen and send it back to you.”
But because of the importance of signing day and locking down some members of the Jags’ 2023 signing class, South Alabama’s signing day headquarters will be set up in New Orleans and added to the day’s itinerary.
“We'll have our hub in the Marriott in New Orleans and that will be signing day central for us,” Wommack said. “We will quickly get ourselves refocused [for the game] to our walk-throughs, which we are going to do at Tulane's facilities. That will be a nice opportunity for us because it kills two birds with one stone. We get our walk-through in, but that is also the opponent we open up with next season and our players will be able to go see their stadium before we go play against them on Sept. 2, 2023.”
Heading into Wednesday’s signing day, Wommack said he feels good about the staff’s efforts and is expecting this Class of 2023 to offer strong results for the program. The Jags’ recruiting is experiencing the positive effects of the team’s best-ever season as a Football Bowl Subdivision [FBS] team, Wommack said.
“You can imagine what the momentum of being a 10-2 football team and the facilities and resources that we have and the energy surrounding our program right now has an effect on recruiting directly,” he said. “I think for us, we’re in a really good place right now. We’re in a lot of great battles and great fights.
“We’re going to win some of those and we’re going to lose some of those. But what’s exciting is the quality of player and the overall frames and talent that we’re dealing with right now is better than what we have been able to approach and entice to come be a part of our future. I’m excited about how this thing is going to play out. There’s a lot of different scenarios that lay out on signing day, but certainly we’re on the right people right now.”
Four local players are expected to sign with the Jags on Wednesday — UMS-Wright athlete Cole Blaylock, Blount offensive lineman Willis Anderson, McGill-Toolen wide receiver Anthony Eager and Cottage Hill Christian linebacker-defensive end Trent Thomas. The Jags are also expected to sign James Clemens quarterback Gio Lopez among others on Wednesday.
There are a few position areas of need that will be addressed with this recruiting class, but the main goal is to create depth as several starters and other contributors from this year’s team are expected back next season.
“Certainly, just the overall depth at the defensive back positions,” Wommack said. “We’ve got some really, really talented players — we’ve got 10 starters coming back on defense and including on top of that (the return of) Keith Gallmon and Quinton Wilfawn (sidelined by injuries this season). So we’ve got a lot of talent, but the overall depth of that back end, we’ve got to add some value there.
“You’re always looking to add value to your offensive line. There’s a number of guys that we’ll be looking to bring in there, both high school and from the transfer portal. A difference-maker pass rusher is something every team is always searching for. Other than that, it’s just added value.”
Wommack said he and his staff are working from a more enhanced recruiting position this year based on the success of the 2022 team and the fact the staff, now in its second season, is more established on the recruiting trail. That, along with the return of several players, has made this a different year in recruiting.
“It’s a very different dynamic in recruiting this year than what it’s been the last two in terms of how many players we needed to build in terms of overall talent and depth,” he said. “Our depth is in a much better position from what it was the last two years and our talent level is better. So we’re in an exciting place where we can be really picky about the young men we bring in.”
