South Alabama’s Diego Guajardo is one of 20 semifinalists named Thursday by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission for the 2022 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, presented by the Orange Bowl.
Guajardo is one of four kickers who remain perfect on the year on field goals as he has connected on all 12 of his attempts. He joins Christopher Dunn of North Carolina State (19-of-19), Joshua Karty of Stanford (14-of-14) and Dominic Zvada of Arkansas State (13-of-13) on the list. Guajardo’s only miss this season came on an extra-point attempt against Central Michigan in the Jaguars’ second game of the year. He has a game-winning field goal to his credit against Louisiana.
Heading into the Jags’ home game Saturday against Texas State, Guajardo, a Spanish Fort native who played his prep career at Daphne High School, is 3 for 3 from 20-29 yards out, 6 for 6 from 30-39 yards out and 3 for 3 from 40-49 yards out. With a 29-yard field goal and four extra-point kicks in last week’s win at Georgia Southern, Guajardo moved to second place on South Alabama’s all-time scoring list with 204 points. He has 69 points this season.
Alabama’s Will Reichard is also a semifinalist. He is 16 of 20 in field goal tries and 44 of 44 for extra-point kicks this season for 92 points.
Semifinalists will be voted on by a panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists and current NFL kickers to select the three finalists. These finalists will be announced on Nov. 29 and honored at the 31st annual Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award Banquet on Dec. 5 in Palm Beach County. The same panel then selects the winner, who will be announced live on ESPN during the Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, Dec. 8.
The Award is named for National Football League Hall of Fame kicker Lou “The Toe” Groza, who played 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Groza won four NFL championships with Cleveland and was named NFL Player of the Year in 1954. Although an All-Pro offensive lineman as well, Groza ushered in the notion that there should be a place on an NFL roster for a kicker.
Since the first Lou Groza Award was handed out in 1992, 28 finalists, including 16 winners, have gone on to appear in the NFL, earning 13 trips to the Pro Bowl and taking home seven Super Bowls. That list includes 2022 NFL kickers Rodrigo Blankenship, Randy Bullock, Daniel Carlson, Mason Crosby, Jake Elliott, Ka’imi Fairbairn, Graham Gano, Matt Gay, Zane Gonzalez, Dustin Hopkins, Younghoe Koo and Cairo Santos.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.