South Alabama’s Diego Guajardo is one of 20 semifinalists named Thursday by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission for the 2022 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, presented by the Orange Bowl. 

Guajardo is one of four kickers who remain perfect on the year on field goals as he has connected on all 12 of his attempts. He joins Christopher Dunn of North Carolina State (19-of-19), Joshua Karty of Stanford (14-of-14) and Dominic Zvada of Arkansas State (13-of-13) on the list. Guajardo’s only miss this season came on an extra-point attempt against Central Michigan in the Jaguars’ second game of the year. He has a game-winning field goal to his credit against Louisiana.

