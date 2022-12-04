South Alabama’s football team is headed to New Orleans for the bowl season. The Jaguars, making their first bowl appearance since the 2016 season, will play in this year’s R&L Carriers News Orleans Bowl against Conference USA member — and former Sun Belt Conference member — Western Kentucky on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m.
The game, to be played at the Caesars Superdome, will be televised by ESPN.
“We are so excited to be a part of the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl,” South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack said. “This is a game that has great prestige in the college football landscape. It is a game that I got the opportunity to play in as a player and that was a special thing to be a part of, and now to bring a team that has worked so hard to get to 10-2 and represent the Sun Belt Conference is an awesome accomplishment for this program. It is certainly something that our community, fan base, and the university are all excited to participate in.”
The Jags, 10-2 overall and co-champions of the Sun Belt Conference West Division with a 7-1 league mark (sharing the title with Troy), enter the New Orleans Bowl on a five-game win streak. This year’s team as set several school records, including most wins in a season as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) team and most single-season conference wins.
Western Kentucky finished its regular season with an 8-5 overall record and 6-2 mark in C-USA. The Hilltoppers have won three of their past four games, the only loss a 41-17 defeat at Auburn on Nov. 19.
The Sun Belt annually matches a Sun Belt team against a C-USA team. South Alabama and Western Kentucky have met only once previously in football, the Jags claiming a 31-24 victory in Mobile in 2013.
This will mark South Alabama’s third bowl appearance, the Jags still looking for their first bowl victory. They lost 33-28 to Bowling Green in the 2014 Camellia Bowl in Montgomery in their first-ever bowl appearance. Bowling Green led 20-7 at halftime but the Jags bounced back and took the lead 28-27 with 1:20 to play on a Terrence Timmons 3-yard touchdown run. But Bowling Green scored a touchdown on a 78-yard pass play with 1:04 to go to get the win.
In 2016, the Jags were invited to the Arizona Bowl to face Air Force. South Alabama jumped out to a 21-3 lead early, including a 75-yard TD pass from Dallas Davis to Josh Magee on the first play from scrimmage, but Air Force tied the game 21-21 at the half and outscored the Jags 24-0 in the second half for a 45-21 win.
Western Kentucky’s most recent bowl appearance came last season with a 59-38 victory over Sun Belt member Appalachian State in the Boca Raton Bowl.
The Sun Belt Conference representative has won the New Orleans Bowl the past six seasons, including last year’s 36-21 Louisiana victory over Marshall, which left C-USA and joined the Sun Belt this season.
The payout for both New Orleans Bowl teams is set at $825,000.
Ticket pricing and purchasing information for the game will be released when it becomes available. For all South Alabama 2022 season ticket holders and those who pre-registered for bowl tickets, information will be sent via email as soon as possible.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
