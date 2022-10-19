South Alabama football

There’s a lot at stake for the South Alabama Jaguars in Thursday night’s nationally televised game against rival Troy University at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Perhaps the most important aspect is control of the Sun Belt Conference’s West Division race. The Jags enter the game with a 5-1 overall record and a 2-0 mark in league play, while Troy is 5-2 overall with a 3-1 Sun Belt record. In the past, Troy played in the East Division, but with the addition of Marshall, Old Dominion, Southern Miss and James Madison to the league, the Trojans have moved to the West. After Thursday’s game, Troy will have only three more Sun Belt games while South will still have five more league games.

