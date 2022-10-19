There’s a lot at stake for the South Alabama Jaguars in Thursday night’s nationally televised game against rival Troy University at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Perhaps the most important aspect is control of the Sun Belt Conference’s West Division race. The Jags enter the game with a 5-1 overall record and a 2-0 mark in league play, while Troy is 5-2 overall with a 3-1 Sun Belt record. In the past, Troy played in the East Division, but with the addition of Marshall, Old Dominion, Southern Miss and James Madison to the league, the Trojans have moved to the West. After Thursday’s game, Troy will have only three more Sun Belt games while South will still have five more league games.
There’s also the matter of the “Battle for the Belt,” possession of the wrestling-style belt that goes to the winner of the rivalry game. It’s been a while since South Alabama has been in possession of the belt — Troy has won the past four meetings, including last year’s 31-24 win in Troy and owns as 7-3 advantage in the all-time series.
Also awaiting the winner of Thursday’s game, which will be televised nationally on ESPNU beginning at 6:30 p.m., is bowl eligibility. The winner will have six wins on the season, which qualifies teams to participate in a postseason bowl game.
There’s also the matter of continuing momentum. South Alabama has won three straight games since losing to No. 9-ranked and unbeaten UCLA at the Rose Bowl by one point on a last-second field goal. Troy has won four straight since losing at App State 32-28 with ESPN’s College GameDay crew in town.
The game also represents a short turnaround for both teams. South Alabama beat Louisiana-Monroe 41-34 at home last Saturday while Troy staged a late comeback to beat Texas State 17-14 in Troy.
“I feel that in some ways, coaches get panicked about having a short week,” South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack said Monday. “It’s natural for us to want as much time to prepare. There’s always one more walk through that we feel we could do for our own piece of mind. There are things from last week that we need to get corrected and addressed, so that it doesn’t hurt us moving forward, but to some level on a short week there’s a little bit of an advantage that we know what to do and we know our process.
“… We had one of our best practices of the season today on a Monday which is usually a Tuesday gritty practice. We took back some of the volume and took the pads off halfway through so that we make sure we take care of our guys. We want them to play as fast as they can on Thursday. I think that some of those things can honestly benefit you long term.”
The Jags are coming off a strong offensive performance against Monroe. Quarterback Carter Bradley connected on 25 of 33 passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns. He became the first South Alabama quarterback to throw for 400 yards in a single game. His receivers in turn had a big day too, with three accounting for more than 100 receiving yards each — Caullin Lacy, Devin Voisin and Jalen Wayne. Lacy and Wayne had touchdown receptions.
South Alabama and Troy both have solid defensive units, a fact that adds to the competitiveness expected in Thursday night’s game.
According to South Alabama officials, only about 2,000 tickets remained available as of Wednesday morning and they are expecting walk-up ticket sales to be good, pushing the game toward sellout status.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
