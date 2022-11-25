USA Football

South Alabama hopes to celebrate a 10th win this season Saturday against Old Dominion at home.

This has been the kind of season South Alabama fans — not to mention its players, coaches and administrators — have dreamed of since the team’s first season in 2009. The Jaguars are 9-2 overall heading into their final regular-season game Saturday against Sun Belt Conference newcomer Old Dominion. They are staring at a 10-win season for only the second time in the program’s young history and the first time as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) member.

And the Jags are still in the running for a Sun Belt West Division crown. They enter the 11 a.m. game at Hancock Whitney Stadium with a 6-1 league record, which ties them with Troy University. If South Alabama defeats Old Dominion and Troy loses at Arkansas State on Saturday, the Jags will win the West and play Coastal Carolina for the Sun Belt championship next week. If Troy wins or if the Jags and Troy both lose, Troy is the West Division representative in the title game by virtue of its win over South Alabama on Oct. 20.

