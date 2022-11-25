This has been the kind of season South Alabama fans — not to mention its players, coaches and administrators — have dreamed of since the team’s first season in 2009. The Jaguars are 9-2 overall heading into their final regular-season game Saturday against Sun Belt Conference newcomer Old Dominion. They are staring at a 10-win season for only the second time in the program’s young history and the first time as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) member.
And the Jags are still in the running for a Sun Belt West Division crown. They enter the 11 a.m. game at Hancock Whitney Stadium with a 6-1 league record, which ties them with Troy University. If South Alabama defeats Old Dominion and Troy loses at Arkansas State on Saturday, the Jags will win the West and play Coastal Carolina for the Sun Belt championship next week. If Troy wins or if the Jags and Troy both lose, Troy is the West Division representative in the title game by virtue of its win over South Alabama on Oct. 20.
Regardless of the outcome, this has been a special season for the Jags, who were 5-7 a year ago in Kane Wommack’s first season as head coach. The program is 14-9 in his two seasons in charge. Just as noteworthy as the team’s overall and Sun Belt records this season is its record away from Hancock Whitney Stadium, which is 5-1. To recap, this season has already brought the Jags their most wins in a season, most wins on the road and most conference victories than any other season since the team started playing as a FBS team.
“It's the confidence,” cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. said. “Anything can happen. That's just the game of football, but you need to believe and trust in your teammates. You're fighting on the field with them, 11 guys on the field busting their tails each and every play. I feel, as a whole, we've come together, we trust each other and we do what we are supposed to do and the outcome will show itself.
"It's amazing. You get to see, year by year, how things have picked up with the success of South Alabama. This year alone has been great, of course, with the record. Being able to have that support from our fans, it's been exciting."
One of the goals he wanted to establish for the program, Wommack said when accepting the job following the 2020 season, was to establish South Alabama as Mobile’s team. This year’s team has played a big role in aiding that goal.
“That's a dream being realized for us,” Wommack said. “When I took the head coaching job here at South Alabama, a lot of what I envisioned for this university was for us to become Mobile's football team. We live in a very football-rich state. You can support other programs and other universities at the SEC or Power 5 level, but this is Mobile's football team. If you live in this community, you're a part of what we're doing. As the city and surrounding area continues to pull the rope in the same direction as South Alabama, and particularly our football program, we're going to see great growth.
“I've said all along that football can be the great unifier. You think about our city which has such a great history of commerce and diversity, and it's an opportunity for all of us to rally around one thing, which happens to be on a football field. That's really special. I think we feel the outpouring of support from this community. I think that's represented in social media and when you walk around town and see people with Jaguar gear on, and then certainly in the stands both home and away.”
Old Dominion carries a 3-8 overall record and 2-5 Sun Belt mark into Saturday’s game. The Monarchs have lost their past five games, but they are the only league team to beat Coastal Carolina and they opened the season with a win over Virginia Tech.
Comparitively speaking, South Alabama is averaging 32.36 points a game and allowing just 19.36, while producing 426.1 yards of total offense and allowing opponents just 295.5 yards per game; Old Dominion scores 19.45 points an outing and allows 26.55, while it garners an average of 335.9 yards of offense and its opponents produce 446.6.
The player to watch for the Monarchs is linebacker Jason Henderson who leads the country in total tackles with 168, which was well ahead of the runner-up on that list.
South Alabama is led on offense by quarterback Carter Bradley, who injured his left (non-throwing) shoulder in last week’s win at Southern Miss. He missed one series of that game and is expected to play Saturday. He has thrown for 2,793 yards and 22 touchdowns. He has been intercepted nine times.
La’Damian Webb, who did not play last week, is the Jags’ leading rusher. He needs 59 yards against Old Dominion to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the season. He has 13 touchdowns. True freshman Braylon McReynolds, who started last week in Webb’s absence, has 255 yards but no touchdowns, while Marco Lee has 239 yards and four scores and Omni Wells has 194 yards and no TDs.
Three players are the top weapons at receiver for the Jags. Jalen Wayne, who hit his knee against a wall at Southern Miss last week following a catch, leads the way with 53 catches for 730 yards and eight scores, with Caullin Lacy catching 52 passes for 706 yards and five TDs and Devin Voisin making 50 catches for 682 yards and four TDs. McReynolds (15 catches, 170 yards, 1 TD) and Webb (16 catches, 170 yards, 1 TD) are next in line.
On defense, Jaden Voisin, Devin’s twin who had 17 tackles and an interception against Southern Miss, leads with 68 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss (TFL), two interceptions (INT), three pass breakups (PBU), three quarterback hurries (QBH), one forced fumble (FF) and one fumble recovery (FR). Trey Kisner has 65 tackles, 10 TFL, two sacks, 1 PBU, 1 QBH and 1 FF. James Miller has 61 stops, 6.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 PBU and 2 QBH, while Yam Banks has 5 INT, 7 PBU, 4 QBH and 1 FR and Ke’Shun Brown has 2 INT, 1 PBU, 2 QBH and 1 FR.
The Jags are assured a bowl invitation, the only question is where they will be invited to play. Among the latest predictions as to South Alabama’s bowl destination, the picks include the Tuesday, Dec. 27 Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, the Dec. 27 Birmingham Bowl, the Friday, Dec. 16 Cure Bowl in Orlando, the Sat. Dec. 17 Frisco Bowl in Frisco, Texas, and the Dec. 17 LendingTree Bowl, played in Mobile at the Jags’ home field, Hancock Whitney Stadium, though the LendingTree Bowl seems unlikely as neither bowl organizers nor the team are fond of that matchup.
