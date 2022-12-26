While the result of the game itself did not turn out how the South Alabama football team, coaches and fans had hoped last Wednesday night in the New Orleans Bowl game against Western Kentucky, there was a victory registered.
Marvin Martin, who transferred to South Alabama from Kansas State, walked out to midfield to take part in the pregame coin toss as an honorary captain.
That was the victory.
Martin, who wore the Jaguars’ coveted No. 5 jersey during the game — an honor presented to a different player each game in honor of Anthony Mostella, a member of the Jags’ first team, who died in a motorcycle accident in 2010 — suffered a serious neck injury during a team practice prior to the Oct. 29 game at Arkansas State.
The Vicksburg, Miss., native is undergoing rehabilitation in Mississippi. The injury may end Martin’s football career.
He walked out to midfield ahead of the other captains and was greeted warmly by his teammates who joined him. By walking onto the field himself, Martin had accomplished a goal he set for himself. Martin had told coaches and teammates his rehab work was geared toward being able to do so.
Throughout the team’s time in New Orleans, Martin was there. He was at the team hotel and he traveled with the team to the game.
“When Marvin realized that he was going to have an opportunity to go through spinal rehabilitation, he set a goal for himself that he wanted to walk in our bowl game,” South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack said following the game. “And he accomplished that. And the amount of work that he put in, that those doctors and nurses and physical therapists put in to get him to this point, I mean, he didn’t just walk out on the field — he walked in the building, and the team room and the hotel and into the stadium.
“He really worked his tail off for this, spent countless hours. He told me it was one of the hardest things he truly did. And I’m sure it was, because he made an incredible effort to get out on this field today.”
Martin’s appearance at the bowl game, especially wearing the No. 5 jersey and serving as one of the team’s captains, pleased the Jags’ players.
“It’s emotional seeing Marvin in this state,” South Alabama quarterback Carter Bradley said. “It’s incredible where he’s come from, not just the player that Marvin is, but the person that he is. He’s an unbelievable person and he’s a joy to have in the locker room.
“Missing him these past couple of weeks, we’ve definitely felt it. But seeing him grow and seeing him get better has brought life to this locker room. Seeing him this week wear No. 5 had brought emotion to this team in the best way possible. It (game) didn’t come out the way we wanted but having him there on the sideline was something special.”
“Seeing Marvin’s progress and seeing how fast he’s worked and how hard he’s worked, … every day we go out and do it for him,” he said. “We have his jersey hanging in the locker room and every day I go out, I tap his jersey.”
Fellow defensive back Darrell Luter Jr. said he was happy to have Martin at the game.
“It meant a lot,” he said. “Every time I see him, whether it’s through video, or in person, I get emotional, just knowing what he went through. It’s tough. We know the risks in football, but just knowing how everything happened and him being in that situation, it was heartbreaking at the time, but it was also overwhelming that he is overcoming that situation and doing a lot better, just recovering.”
Martin played in each of the Jags’ first seven games, mostly as a backup player in the secondary but also on special teams. He had nine tackles and a pass breakup in those games.
