South Alabama placed two players on the first team of the All-Sun Belt Conference football team, the league announced Thursday. Running back La’Damian Webb and defensive back Yam Banks were the only first-team selections for the 10-2 Jaguars.
Mobile native Carlton Martial of Troy was named a first-team selection as well as the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year.
Wide receiver Jalen Wayne and place kicker Diego Guajardo earned second-team recognition for the Jaguars, with offensive lineman James Jackson and defensive back Darrell Luter Jr. receiving third-team honors. Webb was also a third-team selection as an all-purpose player.
Quarterback Carter Bradley, wide receiver Devin Voisin, defensive back Jaden Voisin and defensive lineman Wy’Kevious Thomas were honorable mention selections.
Webb has rushed for 1,015 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, becoming only the second player in South Alabama’s young history to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season. His presence has helped lead a big jump forward in the Jags’ rushing attack. He also has 17 catches for 184 yards and one TD. Banks has five interceptions this year, while also collecting 45 total tackles, six tackles for a loss, one sack, 10 pass breakups, five quarterback hurries and one fumble recovery.
Troy placed six players on the All-Sun Belt first team, including Martial at linebacker, who produced 112 tackles this season and is a finalist for the Burlsworth Award that goes to the nation’s top walk-on or former walk-on player. Martial also became the all-time career tackles leader in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) this season.
Joining Martial as first-team picks are teammates OL Austin Stidham, OL Jake Andrews, DL T.J. Jackson, DL Will Choloh and DB Reddy Steward. Troy placed RB Kimani Vidal and DL Richard Jibunor on the second team, with DL Javon Solomon a third-team choice. Troy players earning honorable mention status include WR Tez Johnson, LB K.J. Robertson, DB Dell Pettus and DB Craig Slocum Jr.
Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall was named the league's Player of the Year, with Martial the Defensive Player of the Year and James Madison QB Todd Centeio the Offensive Player of the Year and the Newcomer of the Year. Coastal Carolina's Jared Brown was named the Freshman of the Year, with Troy's Jon Sumrall named the Coach of the Year.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022.
