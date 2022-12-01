USA Football

South Alabama RB La'Damian Webb (3) was named an All-Sun Belt Conference first-team selection

South Alabama placed two players on the first team of the All-Sun Belt Conference football team, the league announced Thursday. Running back La’Damian Webb and defensive back Yam Banks were the only first-team selections for the 10-2 Jaguars.

Mobile native Carlton Martial of Troy was named a first-team selection as well as the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

