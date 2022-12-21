Before making final preparations for Wednesday night’s New Orleans Bowl, South Alabama’s coaching staff was working the phones checking with recruits during the morning hours to secure signatures on grants-in-aid on the first day of the NCAA early signing period.
The work during the morning hours before the team left for a walk-through practice for Wednesday 8 p.m. kickoff against Western Kentucky saw the Jaguars sign 12 players as members of the Class 2023.
Included in that number were three players from the Mobile area — UMS-Wright RB-LB Cole Blaylock (likely to play defense with the Jags), Cottage Hill Christian linebacker Trent Thomas and McGill-Toolen wide receiver Anthony Eager.
Blaylock, a 6-foot-0, 190-pounder who was selected the Lagniappe Class 2A-5A Player of the Year, starred for the Bulldogs at running back with occasional work on defense, but is projected to be a defensive player for the Jags. Thomas, one of two twins recruited by the Jags (along with brother Tyler, who may choose to play basketball at the college level), is a 6-foot-6, 225-pounder with good quickness and aggressiveness. Eager, a 6-1, 170-pounder, added punch to the Yellow Jackets’ offensive attack and was also a key punt and kick returner for the team.
Prior to Wednesday, South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack said signing depth for the Jags’ secondary, which will lose starters Darrell Luter Jr. and Jamar Richardson, was a priority, as was finding players for the offensive and defensive lines. Building depth throughout a roster that will return several players was a priority as well. That line of thinking is noted by the players who signed with the program on Wednesday.
The Jags are expected to sign others, perhaps receiving paperwork from those players later in the day, and will of course be adding other players in the February signing period.
Others who signed letters of intent with the Jags include:
OL Reed Buys, 6-2, 290, transfer from Mississippi State with three years of eligibility remaining.
QB Gio Lopez, 6-1, 210, from James Clemens High School; h played in AHSAA North-South All-Star Game last week at Hancock Whitney Stadium
WR Shamar Sandgren, 6-2, 180, from Savannah, Ga., a transfer from Itawamba, Miss., Community College.
OL John Ward, 6-5, 280, played at Northview High School.
RB Jarvis Durr, 5-11, 195, played at Brandon, Miss., High School.
DB Reggie Neely, 6-0, 170, from Shelby County, Tenn., who originally signed with Tulane and arrives at South Alabama after time at East Mississippi Community College.
DB Karon Weary, 6-2, 180, Columbia, Miss., played at East Marion High School.
DB Josh Bledsoe, 6-2, 170, played at LaFayette, Ala., High School.
DL Jordan Norman, 6-3, 235, played at Hoover High School; received offers from Troy, UAB, Jacksonville State, Arkansas State and Memphis.
OL Adrian Griffin, 6-4, 260, played at Pleasant Grove High School.
